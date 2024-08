Distrutto il primo stadio un razzo spaziale Falcon 9 di SpaceX dopo il rientro da una missione Starlink

Falcon 9 B1062 completes 23 missions but unfortunately topples over on ASOG. Before this, SpaceX had 267 successful Falcon booster landings in a row.



Please note that they always expected to lose some boosters on landing; it was just crazy that they had such a run of successes. https://t.co/q6pRXA3ktf pic.twitter.com/yQySUlamWU