MagNex, il magnete permanente senza terre rare scoperto con l'IA in tempi record
La richiesta di terre rare non potrà che aumentare in futuro, tra batterie e altre applicazioni: l'IA può aiutarci non solo a trovare alternative migliori, ma anche a farlo in tempi rapidissimi. Questo, almeno, insegna la scoperta di MagNex da parte di Materiales Nexus.di Manolo De Agostini pubblicata il 13 Giugno 2024, alle 12:31 nel canale Scienza e tecnologia
La britannica Materials Nexus, impegnata nell'uso dell'IA per progettare nuovi materiali meno inquinanti di quelli odierni, ha annunciato la progettazione e creazione di MagNex, un magnete permanente realizzato senza terre rare. L'identificazione del nuovo materiale è stata svolta dalla piattaforma di IA della società, mentre sintesi e test sono stati portati avanti in collaborazione con l'Henry Royce Institute e la University of Sheffield.
La società evidenzia in particolar modo la velocità con cui è stato scoperto il nuovo materiale, dopo l'analisi di oltre 100 milioni di combinazioni: progettazione, sintesi e test hanno richiesto solo 3 mesi, un lasso di tempo 200 volte inferiore rispetto alle pratiche standard, svolto principalmente dall'uomo in una serie di "tentativi ed errori" fino a ottenere il risultato sperato.
"MagNex può essere prodotto al 20% del costo del materiale e con una riduzione del 70% delle emissioni di carbonio del materiale (kg CO2/kg) rispetto ai magneti con elementi di terre rare attualmente sul mercato", spiega Materials Nexus.
I magneti permanenti sono essenziali in una vasta gamma di settori in espansione, in particolare veicoli elettrici (EV), turbine eoliche, robotica e droni. Si prevede che nei prossimi anni la domanda esploderà, e l'uso delle terre rare per i magneti aumenterà fino a dieci volte entro il 2030.
Le terre rare necessarie per produrre questi magneti, come il neodimio e il disprosio, sono vulnerabili a una serie di problemi della catena di approvvigionamento e la loro estrazione impatta sull'ambiente. Trovare alternative è possibile e necessario.
"La progettazione dei materiali basata sull'intelligenza artificiale avrà un impatto non solo sul settore magnetico ma anche sull'intero campo della scienza dei materiali: abbiamo identificato un metodo scalabile per progettare nuovi materiali per tutti i tipi di esigenze industriali. La nostra piattaforma ha già suscitato un ampio interesse per vari prodotti con applicazioni che includono semiconduttori, catalizzatori e rivestimenti", ha affermato il Dott. Jonathan Bean, amministratore delegato di Materials Nexus.
3 CommentiGli autori dei commenti, e non la redazione, sono responsabili dei contenuti da loro inseriti - info
Tra qualche anno faremo il bilancio tra quanto è stata utile, quanto è stato marketing e quanti danni ha fatto.
ChatGPT is bullshit
Investors, policymakers, and members of the general public make decisions on how to treat these machines and how to react to them based not on a deep technical understanding of how they work, but on the often metaphorical way in which their abilities and function are communicated. Calling their mistakes ‘hallucinations’ isn’t harmless: it lends itself to the confusion that the machines are in some way misperceiving but are nonetheless trying to convey something that they believe or have perceived. This, as we’ve argued, is the wrong metaphor. The machines are not trying to communicate something they believe or perceive. Their inaccuracy is not due to misperception or hallucination. As we have pointed out, they are not trying to convey information at all. They are bullshitting.
Calling chatbot inaccuracies ‘hallucinations’ feeds in to overblown hype about their abilities among technology cheerleaders, and could lead to unnecessary consternation among the general public. It also suggests solutions to the inaccuracy problems which might not work, and could lead to misguided efforts at AI alignment amongst specialists. It can also lead to the wrong attitude towards the machine when it gets things right: the inaccuracies show that it is bullshitting, even when it’s right. Calling these inaccuracies ‘bullshit’ rather than ‘hallucinations’ isn’t just more accurate (as we’ve argued); it’s good science and technology communication in an area that sorely needs it.
Stronzate Artificiali
SALAMI e copyright
Intelligenza artificiale e pensiero magico
ChatGPT is bullshit
Investors, policymakers, and members of the general public make decisions on how to treat these machines and how to react to them based not on a deep technical understanding of how they work, but on the often metaphorical way in which their abilities and function are communicated. Calling their mistakes hallucinations isnt harmless: it lends itself to the confusion that the machines are in some way misperceiving but are nonetheless trying to convey something that they believe or have perceived. This, as weve argued, is the wrong metaphor. The machines are not trying to communicate something they believe or perceive. Their inaccuracy is not due to misperception or hallucination. As we have pointed out, they are not trying to convey information at all. They are bullshitting.
Calling chatbot inaccuracies hallucinations feeds in to overblown hype about their abilities among technology cheerleaders, and could lead to unnecessary consternation among the general public. It also suggests solutions to the inaccuracy problems which might not work, and could lead to misguided efforts at AI alignment amongst specialists. It can also lead to the wrong attitude towards the machine when it gets things right: the inaccuracies show that it is bullshitting, even when its right. Calling these inaccuracies bullshit rather than hallucinations isnt just more accurate (as weve argued); its good science and technology communication in an area that sorely needs it.
Stronzate Artificiali
SALAMI e copyright
Intelligenza artificiale e pensiero magico
IA non è solo ChatGPT, le reti neurali eccellono nello scoprire dei pattern (hanno avuto ottimi risultati nella diagnosi precoce di alcune malattie per esempio).
Devi effettuare il login per poter commentare
Se non sei ancora registrato, puoi farlo attraverso questo form.
Se sei già registrato e loggato nel sito, puoi inserire il tuo commento.
Si tenga presente quanto letto nel regolamento, nel rispetto del "quieto vivere".