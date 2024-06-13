MagNex, il magnete permanente senza terre rare scoperto con l'IA in tempi record

La richiesta di terre rare non potrà che aumentare in futuro, tra batterie e altre applicazioni: l'IA può aiutarci non solo a trovare alternative migliori, ma anche a farlo in tempi rapidissimi. Questo, almeno, insegna la scoperta di MagNex da parte di Materiales Nexus.

La britannica Materials Nexus, impegnata nell'uso dell'IA per progettare nuovi materiali meno inquinanti di quelli odierni, ha annunciato la progettazione e creazione di MagNex, un magnete permanente realizzato senza terre rare. L'identificazione del nuovo materiale è stata svolta dalla piattaforma di IA della società, mentre sintesi e test sono stati portati avanti in collaborazione con l'Henry Royce Institute e la University of Sheffield.

La società evidenzia in particolar modo la velocità con cui è stato scoperto il nuovo materiale, dopo l'analisi di oltre 100 milioni di combinazioni: progettazione, sintesi e test hanno richiesto solo 3 mesi, un lasso di tempo 200 volte inferiore rispetto alle pratiche standard, svolto principalmente dall'uomo in una serie di "tentativi ed errori" fino a ottenere il risultato sperato.

"MagNex può essere prodotto al 20% del costo del materiale e con una riduzione del 70% delle emissioni di carbonio del materiale (kg CO2/kg) rispetto ai magneti con elementi di terre rare attualmente sul mercato", spiega Materials Nexus.

I magneti permanenti sono essenziali in una vasta gamma di settori in espansione, in particolare veicoli elettrici (EV), turbine eoliche, robotica e droni. Si prevede che nei prossimi anni la domanda esploderà, e l'uso delle terre rare per i magneti aumenterà fino a dieci volte entro il 2030.

Le terre rare necessarie per produrre questi magneti, come il neodimio e il disprosio, sono vulnerabili a una serie di problemi della catena di approvvigionamento e la loro estrazione impatta sull'ambiente. Trovare alternative è possibile e necessario.

"La progettazione dei materiali basata sull'intelligenza artificiale avrà un impatto non solo sul settore magnetico ma anche sull'intero campo della scienza dei materiali: abbiamo identificato un metodo scalabile per progettare nuovi materiali per tutti i tipi di esigenze industriali. La nostra piattaforma ha già suscitato un ampio interesse per vari prodotti con applicazioni che includono semiconduttori, catalizzatori e rivestimenti", ha affermato il Dott. Jonathan Bean, amministratore delegato di Materials Nexus.