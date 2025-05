La Cina ha lanciato la missione Tianwen-2 diretta verso l'asteroide 2016 HO3 per raccogliere dei campioni

🚀 Liftoff at 17:31UTC May 28, Long March 3B Y110 launched Tianwen-2 asteroid sample return and comet investigation mission from Xichang. The probe was successfully put in the transfer orbit to 2016HO3 ~18 mins after launch. https://t.co/qLkgZafcz8 pic.twitter.com/HZBvsRePxy