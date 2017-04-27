Nuovi driver da AMD con Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4

Nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD Radeon: è infatti disponibile Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4, pacchetto che implementa il pieno supporto ufficiale al gioco Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III con un incremento delle prestazioni che AMD certifica sino al +7% con la scheda Radeon RX 580 8 Gbytes rispetto a quanto registrato con la precedente versione dei driver.

Il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, in versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per i sistemi operativi Windows 10 e Windows 7 oltre che a 64bit per Windows 8.1; di seguito sono invece riproposte le principali note fornite con i driver.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 Highlights

Support For Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III™

Up to 7% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.4.3.(RS-131)

Fixed Issues

Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI® scaling.

Battlefield™1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX®11.

HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect™: Andromeda on the latest Windows®10 Creators Edition update.

Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.

Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.

Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect™ technology system configurations.

Known Issues