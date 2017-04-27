Nuovi driver da AMD con Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4

La nuova versione dei driver AMD per schede video Radeon è incentrata sul supporto ufficiale al nuovo titolo Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD Radeon: è infatti disponibile Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4, pacchetto che implementa il pieno supporto ufficiale al gioco Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III con un incremento delle prestazioni che AMD certifica sino al +7% con la scheda Radeon RX 580 8 Gbytes rispetto a quanto registrato con la precedente versione dei driver.

Il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, in versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per i sistemi operativi Windows 10 e Windows 7 oltre che a 64bit per Windows 8.1; di seguito sono invece riproposte le principali note fornite con i driver.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 Highlights

Support For Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III™

  • Up to 7% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.4.3.(RS-131)

Fixed Issues

  • Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI® scaling.
  • Battlefield™1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX®11.
  • HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect™: Andromeda on the latest Windows®10 Creators Edition update.
  • Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.
  • Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.
  • Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect™ technology system configurations.

Known Issues

  • HDTV displays may intermittently lose signal on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products when connected over HDMI®.
  • Call of Duty™: Advanced Warfare may experience a game hang when performing a task switch.
  • Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
  • Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
