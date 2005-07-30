 
Home » Driver » Schede Video AMD
scheda aggiornata 8 ore fa
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4
Download
 
 

Informazioni

  • Versione: 17.4.4
  • Dimensione: 285 MB
  • Licenza: Freeware closed source
  • Scaricato: 727 volte
  • Link: www.amd.com
    • 2
 

Descrizione

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.4.4 per schede video dalla famiglia Radeon HD 7000 sino alle serie Radeon R9 300, Radeon R9 Fury e Radeon RX, in versione beta. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 Highlights

Support For Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III™

  • Up to 7% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.4.3.(RS-131)

Fixed Issues

  • Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI® scaling.
  • Battlefield™1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX®11.
  • HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect™: Andromeda on the latest Windows®10 Creators Edition update.
  • Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.
  • Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.
  • Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect™ technology system configurations.

Known Issues

  • HDTV displays may intermittently lose signal on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products when connected over HDMI®.
  • Call of Duty™: Advanced Warfare may experience a game hang when performing a task switch.
  • Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
  • Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

 
Download Correlati
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.7.3
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.7.3
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 15.11.1
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 15.11.1
Catalyst 8.5 Windows XP 64bit
Catalyst 8.5 Windows XP 64bit
Catalyst 10.4 Windows XP 32bit
Catalyst 10.4 Windows XP 32bit
Catalyst 8.12 Windows Vista 64bit
Catalyst 8.12 Windows Vista 64bit
Catalyst 8.4 Windows XP 64bit
Catalyst 8.4 Windows XP 64bit
Catalyst 10.3 Windows Vista - 7 64bit
Catalyst 10.3 Windows Vista - 7 64bit
Driver AMD Catalyst 14.7 RC3
Driver AMD Catalyst 14.7 RC3
 
^