Descrizione
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.4.4 per schede video dalla famiglia Radeon HD 7000 sino alle serie Radeon R9 300, Radeon R9 Fury e Radeon RX, in versione beta. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver:
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 Highlights
Support For Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III™
- Up to 7% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.4.3.(RS-131)
Fixed Issues
- Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI® scaling.
- Battlefield™1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX®11.
- HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect™: Andromeda on the latest Windows®10 Creators Edition update.
- Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.
- Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.
- Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect™ technology system configurations.
Known Issues
- HDTV displays may intermittently lose signal on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products when connected over HDMI®.
- Call of Duty™: Advanced Warfare may experience a game hang when performing a task switch.
- Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
- Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.