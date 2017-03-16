Nuovi driver AMD, per le schede Radeon con Mass Effect Andromeda

AMD ha aggiornato nuovamente i propri driver per schede video della famiglia Radeon, rendendo disponibile per il download la versione Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.2. Si tratta della seconda versione di driver rilasciata nel mese di marzo 2017, per la quale AMD ha implementato specifiche ottimizzazioni prestazionali per il gioco Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Nello specifico AMD indica un incremento delle prestazioni in Mass Effect: Andromeda che ragiunge un +12% utilizzando la scheda Radeon RX 480 da 8 Gbytes di memoria video, oltre all'inserimento del profilo AMD Optimized Tessellation. I nuovi driver correggono anche varie tipologie di bug, tra i quali una corruzione delle tectures con The Division in abbinamento alle API DirectX 12 e flickering delle texture nel gioco For Honor.

I nuovi driver sono disponibili per il download a questo indirizzo, con versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per i sistemi operativi Windows 10 e Windows 7 oltre che una versione a 64bit per Windows 8.1. Di seguito ne sono riportate le principali note fornite a corredo.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.2 Highlights

Support For

Mass Effect™: Andromeda

Up to 12% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 8GB when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.3.1RS-112



AMD Optimized Tessellation Profile added

Fixed Issues

Texture corruption may be observed in The Division™ on some surfaces using the DirectX®12 API.

For Honor™ may experience texture flickering or a black screen in game menus or when performing a task switch in 4x Multi GPU system configurations.

Known Issues

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands may sometimes fail to launch in three or four way Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands may experience flicker in Multi GPU system configurations when performing a task switch or changing graphics settings while the game is running.

Battlefield™ 1 may fail to launch using Origin or Radeon Settings if it has an enabled profile in the Radeon Settings Game Manager. Users can disable the Battlefield™ 1 profile if they are experiencing issues with launching.

Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.

AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite™ 4.

Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite™ 4 may cause image cropping.

Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Shadow Warrior 2™ may fail to enable Multi GPU on game launch due to a missing application profile in Radeon Settings.

Known Issues for Radeon ReLive