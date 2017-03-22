Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.3 per Mass Effect: Andromeda

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.3 per Mass Effect: Andromeda

Anche AMD aggiorna i propri driver per schede video della famiglia Radeon implementando il supporto ufficiale al nuovo gioco Mass Effect: Andromeda

di Paolo Corsini pubblicata il , alle 08:31 nel canale Programmi
Anche AMD ha aggiornato i propri driver per schede video Radeon implementando supporto al nuovo gioco Mass Effect: Andromeda, in modo speculare a quanto fatto da NVIDIA per le proprie schede con i driver GeFoce 378.92. I driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.3 implementano con questo nuovo titolo anche il supporto a configurazioni multi GPU basate su tecnologia AMD CrossFire, accessibile attraverso una linea di comando eseguita da console del gioco.

Il download della nuova versione è disponibile a questo indirizzo; di seguito sono riportate le principali note a corredo.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.3 Highlights

New Multi GPU profile:

  • Mass Effect™: Andromeda (DirectX®11)
    • Multi GPU can be enabled from command line using "-RenderDevice.AmdCrossfireEnable 1"

Fixed Issues

  • Texture flickering may be observed in Mass Effect™: Andromeda in Multi GPU system configurations.

Known Issues

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands may sometimes fail to launch in three or four way Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands may experience flicker in Multi GPU system configurations when performing a tsk switch or changing graphics settings while the game is running.
  • Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.
  • AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite™ 4.
  • Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite™ 4 may cause image cropping.
  • Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
  • Shadow Warrior 2™ may fail to enable Multi GPU on game launch due to a missing application profile in Radeon Settings.

Known Issues for Radeon ReLive

  • The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
  • Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
  • Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.
  • Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
  • Vulkan™ applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
  • Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.
  • System information overlay is only generated on first run and will not be repopulated when system configuration is changed.
  • Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
