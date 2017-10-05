I driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.3 ora in versione WHQL
AMD ha reso disponibile una versione aggiornata dei propri driver 17.9.3 per le schede video Radeon, dotandoli di certificazione WHQL. Mantenute le stesse caratteristiche della versione beta rilasciata nei giorni scorsi: segnaliamo quindi il supporto ufficiale ai titoli Total War: Warhammer II e Forza Motorsport 7, oltre alla risoluzione di alcuni problemi legati alla gestione dell'Enhanced Sync in abbinamento a schede video Radeon RX Vega.
Il download dei driver è accessibile a questo indirizzo, in versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per sistemi operativi Windows 10 e Windows 7. Di seguito sono riportate le principali note abbinate.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.3 WHQL Highlights
Support For
- Total War: WARHAMMER™ II
Radeon Chill profile added
Multi GPU support enabled
- Forza™ Motorsport 7
Fixed Issues
- The drop-down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products.
- ReLive may cause higher idle clocks on the secondary Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Product in a multi-GPU configuration on certain AMD Ryzen based systems.
- Negative scaling in F1™ 2017 may be observed on Radeon RX 580 Series Graphics products in multi-GPU system configurations.
Known Issues
- Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
- Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.
- Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.
- Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.
- GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.
- Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
- Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.
- When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states
