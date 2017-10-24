AMD aggiorna i driver Catalyst: novità per gli ultimi giochi e per il cryptomining

Dopo NVIDIA anche AMD aggiorna i propri driver per le schede video della famiglia Radeon, implementando supporto ufficiale ai nuovi titoli Destiny 2 e Assassin's Creed: Origins. I driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.2 implmentano la correzione di numerosi bug, rendendo disponibili anche importanti aumenti delle prestazioni velocistiche con alcune configurazioni in abbinamento ai titoli Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Destiny 2 e Assassin's Creed: Origins.

Tra le funzionalità accessorie segnaliamo quella "GPU Workload" acessibile da Radeon Settings: permette di passare senza riavvio del sistema tra due differenti modalità di utilizzao della GPU ottimizzate. Una è quella indicata con il nome di gaming, legata quindi al gioco, mentre la seconda è quella compute specifica per l'elaborazione parallela non grafica. I nuovi driver supportano sino a 12 schede video AMD Radeon installate nello stesso sistema, caratteristica interessante nell'ottica delle specifiche necessità degli appasionati di cryptomining.

Il download dei driver è accessibile da questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito ne sono riportate le principali note fornite a corredo.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.2 Highlights

Support For

Windows®10 Fall Creators Update

This release provides initial support for the Windows®10 Fall Creators Update. For more information please visit here .

. Wolfenstein™ II: The New Colossus

Up to 8% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-188)



Up to 4% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-189)

Destiny 2™

Up to 43% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-184)



Up to 50% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-185)

Assassin's Creed™: Origins

Up to 16% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-186)



Up to 13% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 1920x1080. (RS-187)

GPU Workload

A new toggle in Radeon Settings that can be found under the "Gaming", "Global Settings" options. This toggle will allow you to switch optimization between graphics or compute workloads on select Radeon RX 500, Radeon RX 400, Radeon R9 390, Radeon R9 380, Radeon R9 290 and Radeon R9 285 series graphics products.

Compute Support

Radeon Software now supports compute workloads for up to 12 installed Radeon RX 400, Radeon RX 500 or Radeon RX Vega series graphics products on Windows®10 system configurations.

Fixed Issues

Radeon Software may not appear in the uninstall options under "Apps and Features" on Windows® operating systems after a Radeon Software upgrade.

Minor corruption may appear in PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS™ in some game locations when using Ultra graphics settings in game.

Radeon Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.

AMD XConnect™ Technology enabled system configurations may not be detected when plugged in or connected to a system after being previously unplugged during system sleep or hibernation.

Hearts of Iron™ IV may experience a crash or system hang during some scenario gameplay.

Radeon Settings gaming tab may not automatically populate games detected on the users system.

Known Issues