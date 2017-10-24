AMD aggiorna i driver Catalyst: novità per gli ultimi giochi e per il cryptomining
AMD implementa varie ottimizzazioni per le schede video Radeon, abilitando sistemi sino a 12 GPU in parallelo per il cryptomining 24 Ottobre 2017
Dopo NVIDIA anche AMD aggiorna i propri driver per le schede video della famiglia Radeon, implementando supporto ufficiale ai nuovi titoli Destiny 2 e Assassin's Creed: Origins. I driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.2 implmentano la correzione di numerosi bug, rendendo disponibili anche importanti aumenti delle prestazioni velocistiche con alcune configurazioni in abbinamento ai titoli Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Destiny 2 e Assassin's Creed: Origins.
Tra le funzionalità accessorie segnaliamo quella "GPU Workload" acessibile da Radeon Settings: permette di passare senza riavvio del sistema tra due differenti modalità di utilizzao della GPU ottimizzate. Una è quella indicata con il nome di gaming, legata quindi al gioco, mentre la seconda è quella compute specifica per l'elaborazione parallela non grafica. I nuovi driver supportano sino a 12 schede video AMD Radeon installate nello stesso sistema, caratteristica interessante nell'ottica delle specifiche necessità degli appasionati di cryptomining.
Il download dei driver è accessibile da questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito ne sono riportate le principali note fornite a corredo.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.2 Highlights
Support For
- Windows®10 Fall Creators Update
- This release provides initial support for the Windows®10 Fall Creators Update. For more information please visit here.
- Wolfenstein™ II: The New Colossus
- Up to 8% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-188)
- Up to 4% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-189)
- Destiny 2™
- Up to 43% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-184)
- Up to 50% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-185)
- Assassin's Creed™: Origins
- Up to 16% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-186)
- Up to 13% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 1920x1080. (RS-187)
- GPU Workload
- A new toggle in Radeon Settings that can be found under the "Gaming", "Global Settings" options. This toggle will allow you to switch optimization between graphics or compute workloads on select Radeon RX 500, Radeon RX 400, Radeon R9 390, Radeon R9 380, Radeon R9 290 and Radeon R9 285 series graphics products.
- Compute Support
- Radeon Software now supports compute workloads for up to 12 installed Radeon RX 400, Radeon RX 500 or Radeon RX Vega series graphics products on Windows®10 system configurations.
Fixed Issues
- Radeon Software may not appear in the uninstall options under "Apps and Features" on Windows® operating systems after a Radeon Software upgrade.
- Minor corruption may appear in PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS™ in some game locations when using Ultra graphics settings in game.
- Radeon Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.
- AMD XConnect™ Technology enabled system configurations may not be detected when plugged in or connected to a system after being previously unplugged during system sleep or hibernation.
- Hearts of Iron™ IV may experience a crash or system hang during some scenario gameplay.
- Radeon Settings gaming tab may not automatically populate games detected on the users system.
Known Issues
- A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.
- Assassin's Creed™: Origins may experience an intermittent application or system hang when playing on Windows®7 system configurations.
- The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.
- Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.
- Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport™ 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.
- Radeon WattMan reset and restore factory default options may not reset graphics or memory clocks and unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.
- OverWatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.
- When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.
