NVIDIA aggiorna i driver per le schede GeForce

Nuova release dei driver "game ready" di NVIDIA disponibile per il download: siamo giunti ora alla versione GeForce 378.66, dotata di certificazione WHQLdi Paolo Corsini pubblicata il 15 Febbraio 2017, alle 09:17 nel canale Programmi
NVIDIA ha reso disponibile per il download una nuova versione dei propri driver "Game Ready", giunti a questo punto alla release GeForce 378.66 dotata di certificazione WHQL. I nuovi driver sono stati specificamente ottimizzati per i titoli Sniper Elite 4, Honor e Halo Wars 2 e non implementano nuovi specifici profili per la tecnologia SLI.
Il download, nelle versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per i sistemi operativi Windows 10, Windows 8.1 e Windows 7, è accessibile a questo indirizzo mentre di seguito sono riportate le principali note a corredo:
Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Sniper Elite 4, For Honor, and Halo Wars 2.
New Features
Video SDK 8.0
- High-bit-depth (10/12-bit) decoding (VP9/HEVC)
- OpenGL input surface support for encoder
- Weighted Prediction
- H.264 ME-only mode enhancements
SLI Profile
No SLI profiles were added with this version.
Windows 10 Fixes
- [Surround]: Surround cannot be enabled on the XGPU. [200236703]
- [G-Sync]: With G-Sync and V-Sync both enabled, there is a long delay when switching a game from full-screen mode to windowed mode.[1867557]
- [Second Life 64-bit]: World view is tinted blue after disabling Advanced Lighting Model. [200274562]
- [The Division]: Shadows flicker after enabling PCSS. [1867573]
- [Kepler GPUs][Battlefield 1]: There is flickering in the game when using TAA. [1865681]
- [SLI][Battlefield Day28 Patch]: The menu text becomes jittery with SLI is enabled. [1837721]
- [SLI][Surround][GeForce GTX 1080]: The system crashes when launching games in SLI Surround using HDMI 2.0 connections. [1834142]
- [GeForce GTX 1080][Heroes of Storm]: The game crashes when launched. [200274793]
- [GeForce 860M][Notebook]: Direct X games crash. [1868454]
- [Minecraft]: Java SE Binary crashes pointing to nvinitx.dll. [200274582]
- [GeForce GTX 980 Ti]: The driver is unable to detect multiple TV models. [1788948]
Supported Products
GeForce 10 Series
NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050
GeForce 900 Series
GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950
GeForce 700 Series
GeForce GTX TITAN Z, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 720, GeForce GT 710, GeForce GT 705
GeForce 600 Series
GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 635, GeForce GT 630, GeForce GT 620, GeForce GT 610, GeForce 605
GeForce 500 Series
GeForce GTX 590, GeForce GTX 580, GeForce GTX 570, GeForce GTX 560 Ti, GeForce GTX 560 SE, GeForce GTX 560, GeForce GTX 555, GeForce GTX 550 Ti, GeForce GT 545, GeForce GT 530, GeForce GT 520, GeForce 510
GeForce 400 Series
GeForce GTX 480, GeForce GTX 470, GeForce GTX 465, GeForce GTX 460 SE v2, GeForce GTX 460 SE, GeForce GTX 460, GeForce GTS 450, GeForce GT 440, GeForce GT 430, GeForce GT 420
