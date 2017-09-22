NVIDIA aggiorna i driver GeForce, ora con supporto a Project Cars 2
Nuovo aggiornamento dei driver per le schede video NVIDIA della famiglia GeForce: la versione 385.69 WHQL implementa tra le varie novità il supporto ai titoli Project Cars 2 e Total War: Warhammer IIdi Paolo Corsini pubblicata il 22 Settembre 2017, alle 10:01 nel canale Programmi
Nuovi driver anche per le schede video NVIDIA, grazie alla release GeForce 385.69: si tratta di una versione certificata WHQL della famiglia Game Ready, con la quale NVIDIA introduce supporto uifficiale ai giochi Project Cars 2 e Total War: Warhammer II in uscita nel corso dei prossimi giorni.
Non mancano varie ottimizzazioni per i giochi Call of Duty: WWII, EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone, FIFA 18, Forza Motorsport 7, From Other Suns' open beta, Raiders of the Broken Planet e la open beta di Star Wars Battlefront 2. Non mancano a completare anche vari bug fix presenti nelle precedenti versioni.
Come sempre il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, in versioni a 32bit e 64bit per i sistemi operativi Windows 10, Windows 8.1 e Windows 7; di seguito sono riportate le principali note fornite con i driver.
GeForce Game Ready Driver
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Project Cars 2, Call of Duty: WWII open beta, Total War: WARHAMMER II, Forza Motorsport 7, EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone, FIFA 18, Raiders of the Broken Planet, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 open beta
Game Ready VR
Provides the optimal gaming experience for EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone and From Other Suns open beta
