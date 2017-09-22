NVIDIA aggiorna i driver GeForce, ora con supporto a Project Cars 2

Nuovi driver anche per le schede video NVIDIA, grazie alla release GeForce 385.69: si tratta di una versione certificata WHQL della famiglia Game Ready, con la quale NVIDIA introduce supporto uifficiale ai giochi Project Cars 2 e Total War: Warhammer II in uscita nel corso dei prossimi giorni.

Non mancano varie ottimizzazioni per i giochi Call of Duty: WWII, EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone, FIFA 18, Forza Motorsport 7, From Other Suns' open beta, Raiders of the Broken Planet e la open beta di Star Wars Battlefront 2. Non mancano a completare anche vari bug fix presenti nelle precedenti versioni.

Come sempre il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, in versioni a 32bit e 64bit per i sistemi operativi Windows 10, Windows 8.1 e Windows 7; di seguito sono riportate le principali note fornite con i driver.