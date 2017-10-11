AMD aggiorna i driver con Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1

Nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD della famiglia Radeon grazie al pacchetto Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1: tra le principali novità il supporto ai nuovi titoli The Evil Within 2 e Middle Earth: Shadow of War recentemente introdotti sul mercato.

Tra le novità evidenziate da AMD segnaliamo anche un fix per modalità Eyefinity, la tecnologia AMD per gestire configurazioni con più schermi collegati al proprio PC, oltre alla correzione di un problema di visualizzazione legato al gioco DiRT 4.

Il download dei driver è accessibile a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito sono riportate le principali note.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 Highlights

Support For

Evil Within 2™ Radeon Chill profile added

Middle Earth: Shadow of War™ Radeon Chill profile added



Fixed Issues

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

DiRT 4™ may experience flickering tire graphics during gameplay or under certain terrain conditions when using Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Known Issues

On Windows®7 when using Radeon RX Vega series graphics in Multi GPU system configurations, users may experience a system hang or crash when upgrading their installation of Radeon Software. A work around is to do a clean install of Radeon Software.

Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport™ 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.

Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.

Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.

Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.

Package ContentsThe Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 installation package contains the following: