Il modulo Mengtian della stazione spaziale cinese è arrivato allo spazioporto

According to CASC, Long March 5B Y4 to launch Mengtian Laboratory Module has passed necessary tests before leaving factory in Tianjin for Wenchang



Yuanwang-21 left home port today for Tianjin, while YW-22 has arrived at Wenchang to unload CZ7A and will later join YW21

(c) CCTV https://t.co/LFuxojJ9bm pic.twitter.com/OIgELMj0mW