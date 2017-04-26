European Hardware Award 2017 - ecco la lista dei prodotti finalisti
In preparazione per l'evento di premiazione dell'European Hardware Awards, oscar dei migliori prodotti presentati nel corso degli ultimi 12 mesi, è stata resa pubblica la lista dei finalistidi Redazione pubblicata il 26 Aprile 2017, alle 12:35 nel canale Web
Nella serata di lunedì 29 Maggio si terrà, a partire dalle ore 19, la premiazione dei vincitori dell'European Hardware Awards 2017. Come ogni anno la European Hardware Association, della quale Hardware Upgrade è socio fondatore, vuole con questa iniziativa premiare i prodotti hardware più meritevoli apparsi sul mercato negli ultimi 12 mesi.
L'iniziativa ha visto al voto, nelle ultime settimane, le redazioni delle 9 testate che compongono la European Hardware Association, una per nazione con Hardware Upgrade a rappresentare l'Italia. Nel corso delle prossime settimane verrà completato il processo di votazione finale, che porterà all'annuncio pubblico con premiazione
Sede dell'evento è la Strategy Room, all'11-esimo piano del W Hotel di Taipei, la sera che precede l'apertura ufficiale dell'edizione 2017 del Computex di Taipei. L'ingresso all'evento è gratuito ed è richiesta registrazione a questa pagina: chi parteciperà al Computex e volesse unirsi a noi nell'evento è ben accetto.
Di seguito la lista delle 41 categorie, con i prodotti che sono stati nominati e tra i quali verranno evidenziati i vincitori:
1. miglior processore
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
AMD Ryzen 7 1700
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Intel Core i5 7600K
Intel Core i7 6950X
Intel Core i7 7700K
Intel Pentium G4560
2. migliore scheda madre ATX
ASRock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming K4
ASUS Crosshair VI Hero
ASUS Maximus IX Apex
ASUS Maximus IX Hero
ASUS Maximus VIII Extreme
ASUS Prime Z270-A
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 7
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming K5
Gigabyte Aorus AX370-Gaming 5
MSI Z270 Gaming M7
MSI Z270 Xpower Gaming Titanium
3. migliore scheda madre Micro ATX
ASRock Z270M Extreme4
ASUS Strix Z270G Gaming
Gigabyte AB350M-Gaming 3
Gigabyte Z270M-D3H
MSI B350M Mortar
MSI Z270M Mortar
4. migliore scheda madre Mini-ITX
ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac
ASUS Strix Z270I Gaming
Biostar Racing X370-GTN
Gigabyte Z270N-Gaming 5
MSI Z270I Gaming Pro Carbon AC
5. Migliore serie di moduli memoria
Corsair Vengeance (RGB)
Crucial Ballistix Elite
G.Skill Trident Z (RGB)
Geil Evo X
HyperX Savage
6. Migliore GPU
AMD Polaris 10 (AMD Radeon RX 480/470)
AMD Polaris 20 (AMD Radeon RX 580/570)
Nvidia GP102 (GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / Titan X)
Nvidia GP104 (GeForce GTX 1080 / 1070)
Nvidia GP106 (GeForce GTX 1060)
Nvidia GP107 (GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / 1050)
7. Migliore scheda video con GPU AMD
ASUS Radeon RX 580 Strix OC 8GB
Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming 8GB
MSI Radeon RX 480 Gaming X 8GB
MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X 8GB
PowerColor Radeon RX 480 RedDevil
Sapphire Radeon RX 470 Nitro+ OC 4GB
Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ Limited Edition 8GB
XFX Radeon RX 480 GTR Black Edition 8GB
8. Migliore scheda video con GPU AMD NVIDIA
ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 Strix OC 6GB
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC 8GB
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Strix OC 11GB
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 11GB
Gainward GeForce GTX 1080 Phoenix GLH 8GB
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Edition 11GB
Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 Ti iChill X3 Ultra 11GB
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X 8GB
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11GB
PNY GeForce GTX 1070 XLR8 Gaming OC 8GB
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Extreme 11GB
9. Miglior Monitor
ASUS MX34VQ
ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q
ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q
Dell UltraSharp U2717D
Dell UltraSharp U3417W
LG 38UC99
Samsung C24FG70
10. Miglior Monitor per gaming
Acer XR382CQK
AOC Agon AG271QG
AOC Agon AG352QCX
ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q
ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q
Benq Zowie XL2540
LG 34UC79G
Samsung C24FG70
11. Miglior Monitor professionale
Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q
Eizo CG2420
Eizo CG248-4K
Eizo CG2730
Eizo CG277
NEC MultiSync EA275UHD
Philips 275P4VYKEB
Philips 328P6VJEB
12. Miglior sistema di raffreddamento della CPU ad aria
be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 3
Cryorig H7
Enermax ETS-T50-AXE
Noctua NH-D15
Noctua NH-D15S
Noctua NH-U14S
Phanteks PH-TC14PE
Scythe Mugen 5
Thermalright Le Grand Macho
13. Miglior sistema di raffreddamento della CPU a liquido
Alphacool Eisbaer 240
Arctic Liquid Freezer 240
be quiet! Silent Loop 240mm
Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 280
Corsair Hydro H115i
Deepcool Captain EX
Enermax Liqmax II 240
EVGA CLC 280 Liquid RGB LED
NZXT Kraken X61
NZXT Kraken X62
14. Migliore famiglia di ventole per case
be quiet! SilentWings 3
Corsair ML Pro
Corsair SP
Noctua NF-A
Noctua NF-P
NZXT Aer RGB
15. Miglior hard drive
Seagate BarraCuda Compute
Seagate IronWolf
WD Black
WD Gold
WD Red
WD Red Pro
16. Miglior SSD
Corsair Force MP500
Crucial MX300
Intel SSD 750
Plextor M8Pe
Samsung 960 Pro
Samung 960 Evo
17. Miglior dispositivo NAS
Asustor AS3202T
Asustor AS6204T
QNAP TS-451+
QNAP TVS-473
Synology DS216+II
Synology DS416 Play
Synology DS916+
Thecus N5810
18. Migliore soluzione di storage esterna
ADATA SD700
ADATA SE730
Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT
LaCie 6big Thunderbolt 3
Samsung T3
WD Wireless My Passport Pro
Plextor Portable SSD EX1
SanDisk Extreme 510 SSD
19. Miglior case ATX
be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900
be quiet! Pure Base 600
Cooler Master MasterCase Maker 5T
Corsair Crystal 570X
Corsair Graphite 780T
Fractal Design Define C
GameMax Silent White
In Win H-Tower
Lian-Li PC-O10
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX
Thermaltake Core P3
20. Miglior case Micro ATX
Cooler Master MasterCase Pro 3
Corsair Carbide Air 240
Fractal Design Define Mini C
NZXT S340 Elite
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv mATX
21. Miglior case ITX
Antec Cube
BitFenix Portal
DAN Cases A4
Enermax Steelwing
Fractal Design Define Nano S
Lian Li PC-Q37
NZXT Manta
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ITX
Streacom DB4
22. Miglior famiglia di alimentatori
be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11
be quiet! Pure Power 9
Cooler Master MasterWatt Lite
Corsair RMx
Enermax Platimax
EVGA SuperNova
Seasonic Prime Titanium
SilverStone Strider Titanium
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB
23. Miglior Mouse
ASUS ROG Gladius
Cooler Master MasterMouse Pro L
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB
Logitech G403 Prodigy
Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum
Logitech MX Master
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Roccat Kova 2015
SteelSeries Rival 500
24. Migliore tastiera
ASUS ROG Claymore
Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L RGB
Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum
G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 RGB
HyperX Alloy RGB
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
Tesoro Gram Spectrum RGB
25. Miglior Headset
ASUS ROG Centurion 7.1
Corsair Void Surround Hybrid
HyperX Cloud Revolver
HyperX Cloud Stinger
Razer ManO'war Wireless
Sennheiser G4me One
Sennheiser GSP 300
Steelseries Arctis 5
26. Miglior Router
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300
ASUS RT-AC88U
AVM FRITZ!Box 7490
AVM FRITZ!Box 7580
Linksys WRT3200ACM
Netgear Nighthawk X6 R8000
Netgear Nighthawk X10 R9000
Netgear Orbi
TP-Link Talon AD7200
27. Miglior set di altoparlanti
Creative GigaWorks T3
Creative Sound Blaster Katana
Edifier R1280DB
Riva Audio Turbo X
Teufel Ultimate 40
28. Miglior prodotto VR
Google Daydream View
HTC Vive
Oculus Rift
Samsung Gear VR
Sony Playstation VR
29. Miglior sedia gaming
Bultaco GT301
Nitro Concepts E220 Evo
Noblechairs Epic
Thermaltake GT Comfort
Vertagear PL6000
Vertagear Triigger
30. Miglior Mini-PC
Gigabyte BRIX i7A-7500
ASUS ROG GR8 II
Zotac Zbox EN1060
Intel NUC NUC6i7KYK2 i7-6770HQ Skull Canyon
31. Miglior sistema desktop per gaming
Acer Predator G6-710
Alienware Area 51
Corsair One Pro
Lenovo Y710 Cube
Lenovo Y900 Razer Edition
MSI Aegis
Overclockers UK Neuron (6700K&1070)
32. Miglior Notebook
Acer Aspire S13
Acer Swift 7
Apple Macbook Pro 2016 15"
ASUS ZenBook UX410U
ASUS ZenBook 3 UX390UA
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 15
HP Spectre 13
Lenovo Thinkpad X
Razer Blade Stealth
33. Miglior 2-in-1 tablet/notebook
Acer Switch Alpha 12
ASUS Transformer 3 Pro
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet
Lenovo Yoga 720
Lenovo Yoga 900
Microsoft Surface Book
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
34. Miglior notebook Gaming
Acer Predator 15
Acer Predator 17
ASUS GX800
Lenovo Legion Y520
MSI GS63VR
MSI GT62VR
MSI GT73VR
MSI GT83VR
PC Specialist Vortex VI
Razer Blade
35. Miglior Tablet
Apple iPad (2017)
Apple iPad Pro 9.7"
ASUS Zenpad 3S
Huawei MediaPad M3
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus
Nvidia Shield Tablet K1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
36. Miglior Smartphone
Apple iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Huawei Mate 9
Huawei P10
LG G6
Oneplus 3T
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S8+
37. Miglior Wearable
Allview Allwatch
Apple Watch 2
Garmin Fenix 5
Huawei Watch 2
LG Watch Sport
Samsung Gear Fit 2
Samsung Gear S3
38. Miglior prodotto Smart home
Google Home
Netgear Arlo Pro
Philips Hue
Siebo Smart Cam
39. Miglior prodotto per l'overclock
AMD Ryzen 7 1700
ASUS Maximus IX Apex
ASUS Maximus IX Extreme
der8auer Delid Die Mate 2
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Edition 11GB
Gigabyte Z270X Gaming SOC
Intel Core i7 7700K
40. Migliore nuova tecnologia
802.11ad
AMD Zen architecture
Calyos Loop Heat Pipe
DisplayPort 1.4
HBM2 memory
HDR
Intel 3DXpoint
41. Prodotto dell'anno
AMD Ryzen
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
Samsung 960 Pro SSD
Samsung Galaxy S8
Poi vedremo, ma i ritardi di Vega e l'inferiorità(attuale)di Ryzen sarà pesante da superare.
Per quanto riguarda le periferiche spero che nei mouse vinca il G502 e delle tastiere ci sia una Corsair .
