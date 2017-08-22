AMD aggiorna i driver video con la versione 17.8.1
Pieno supporto alle nuove schede video della famiglia Radeon RX Vega in questa versione di driver, nella quale è presente anche il supporto alla versione Early Access di Quake Champions e a Agents of Mayhemdi Paolo Corsini pubblicata il 22 Agosto 2017, alle 09:01 nel canale Schede Video
AMDRadeonVegaCatalyst
AMD ha reso disponibile per il download la prima versione di driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition del mese di agosto 2017, release 17.8.1. Si tratta del primo set di driver ufficiale dotato di supporto alle nuove schede video Radeon RX Vega (qui la nostra analisi completa), che implementa il supporto alla versione Early Access di Quake Champions oltre che al gioco Agents of Mayhem. Non mancano poi varie ottimizzazioni con altri titoli, principalmente nella forma di correzione di vari bug precedentemente esistenti.
Di seguito sono riportate le principali note, mentre il download dei driver in versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per sistemi operativi Windows 7 e Windows 10 è disponibile a questo indirizzo.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.1 Highlights
Support For
- Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics
- Quake™ Champions Early Access
- Agents of Mayhem
Fixed Issues
- Some protected content applications may experience an HDCP error code while playing Blu-ray content.
- A limited number of HDR enabled TV's may experience intermittent HDMI signal loss.
- Grand Theft Auto V may experience an intermittent application crash.
- With Enhanced Sync enabled Video playback on desktop or YouTube playback in Google Chrome may cause tearing choppy playback.
- Forza Horizon 3 may experience long or extended load times.
- FreeSync displays may experience stuttering when watching fullscreen video content.
- FreeSync brightness or flickering issues have been resolved on a small amount of Samsung FreeSync enabled displays that may have been experiencing issues.
- Tekken™ 7 may experience a crash (Chapter 13) on some Radeon RX 380 Series graphics products.
Known Issues
- GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.
- Radeon WattMan may not reach applied overclock states on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products or may cause mouse stuttering when left running in the background.
- Windows Media Player may experience an application hang during video playback if Radeon ReLive is actively recording desktop.
- Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
- Unable to create Eyefinity configurations through the Eyefinity Advanced Setup option.
- The "Reset" option in Radeon Settings Gaming tab may enable the "HBCC Memory Segment" feature instead of setting it to the default disabled state.
- After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.
1 CommentiGli autori dei commenti, e non la redazione, sono responsabili dei contenuti da loro inseriti - info
Devi effettuare il login per poter commentare
Se non sei ancora registrato, puoi farlo attraverso questo form.
Se sei già registrato e loggato nel sito, puoi inserire il tuo commento.
Si tenga presente quanto letto nel regolamento, nel rispetto del "quieto vivere".