Windows 10 Pro for Workstations è l'OS Microsoft per i sistemi PC ad alte prestazioni
Microsoft annuncia una nuova versione di sistema operativo destinata ai sistemi PC utilizzati con applicazioni critiche: Windows 10 Pro for Workstations è atteso al debutto nel corso dell'autunnodi Paolo Corsini pubblicata il 11 Agosto 2017, alle 11:51 nel canale Sistemi Operativi
Microsoft ha ufficialmente annunciato una nuova versione del proprio sistema operativo Windows 10, che prende il nome di Windows 10 Pro for Workstations. Il nome ne indica chiaramente il target di riferimento: parliamo dei sistemi PC che sono destinati ad utilizzi in ambito server e che pertanto richiedono di eseguire applicazioni critiche oltre che molto esigenti quanto a risorse di sisyema.
Il debutto di Windows 10 Pro for Workstations è atteso nel corso dell'autunno, in concomitanza con il rilascio da parte dell'azienda americana del Windows 10 Fall Creation Update cioè dell'aggiornamento di Windows 10 previsto per l'autunno di quest'anno.
Microsoft ha voluto meglio spiegare le caratteristiche di questa nuova versione di Windows 10 dal proprio blog, evidenziando i seguenti 4 aspetti che differenziano Windows 10 Pro for Workstations rispetto alle altre versioni:
- ReFS (Resilient file system): ReFS provides cloud-grade resiliency for data on fault-tolerant storage spaces and manages very large volumes with ease. ReFS is designed to be resilient to data corruption, optimized for handling large data volumes, auto-correcting and more. It protects your data with integrity streams on your mirrored storage spaces. Using its integrity streams, ReFS detects when data becomes corrupt on one of the mirrored drives and uses a healthy copy of your data on the other drive to correct and protect your precious data.
- Persistent memory: Windows 10 Pro for Workstations provides the most demanding apps and data with the performance they require with non-volatile memory modules (NVDIMM-N) hardware. NVDIMM-N enables you to read and write your files with the fastest speed possible, the speed of the computer’s main memory. Because NVDIMM-N is non-volatile memory, your files will still be there, even when you switch your workstation off.
- Faster file sharing: Windows 10 Pro for Workstations includes a
feature called SMB Direct, which supports the use of network adapters that have Remote
Direct Memory Access (RDMA) capability. Network adapters that have RDMA can function at
full speed with very low latency, while using very little CPU. For applications that
access large datasets on remote SMB file shares, this feature enables:
- Increased throughput: Leverages the full throughput of high speed networks where the network adapters coordinate the transfer of large amounts of data at line speed.
- Low latency: Provides extremely fast responses to network requests, and, as a result, makes remote file storage feel as if it is directly attached storage.
- Low CPU utilization: Uses fewer CPU cycles when transferring data over the network, which leaves more power available to other applications running on the system.
- Expanded hardware support: One of the top pain points expressed by our Windows Insiders was the limits on taking advantage of the raw power of their machine. Hence, we are expanding hardware support in Windows 10 Pro for Workstations. Users will now be able to run Windows 10 Pro for Workstations on devices with high performance configurations including server grade Intel Xeon or AMD Opteron processors, with up to 4 CPUs (today limited to 2 CPUs) and add massive memory up to 6TB (today limited to 2TB).
Sono anni che se ne sente parlare e basta.
Sono anni che se ne sente parlare e basta.
noi lo usiamo in produzione da 4 anni, perche dici che se na parla? sono gia 3 generazioni di serve ms che è supportato. 2016, 2012 R2 e 2012. Per il bootable non è questo il tipo di target nato per il nuovo fs non ne vedrei l'utilita ma sicuramente priam o poi faranno anche questo.
Quindi su ws non e' che sia poi tanto utile.
è utile se con quella workstation devi utilizzare pool di dati enormi e non ti vai a installare un server per questo.
Questa in pratica sarebbe una versione pro della pro ? ma va va
Perché appunto è disponibile solo in ambito enterprise e, se non sbaglio, già da Windows 8 avevano detto che sarebbe stato possibile utilizzarlo sui PC comuni.
Questa in pratica sarebbe una versione pro della pro ? ma va va
la versione pro gia esisteva come nome
su 8 puoi usarlo in sola lettura
Questa in pratica sarebbe una versione pro della pro ? ma va va
Windows 3.11 for Workgroup ti dice niente...
