Windows 10, nuovi aggiornamenti cumulativi con il Patch Tuesday di novembre

L'ultimo Patch Tuesday è stato lo scorso 14 novembre e ha portato come al solito diverse novità sul fronte delle ottimizzazioni e della sicurezza su varie versioni di Windows 10. In totale sono stati rilasciati sei separati aggiornamenti cumulativi per il sistema operativo, fra cui la nuova build 16299.64 per coloro che hanno sul proprio sistema l'ultima versione disponibile pubblicamente, ovvero Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. La nuova build viene contrassegnata con l'identificativo KB4048955, utile per verificarne la presenza su Windows Update.

Di seguito riportiamo il changelog, così come è stato rilasciato da Microsoft in lingua inglese. Non sono da attendersi novità sul fronte delle feature - quelle sono arrivate con il major update - ma solo correzioni nel codice, ottimizzazioni e fix per l'ambito della sicurezza. Sono ancora presenti alcuni problemi noti: le app UWP che utilizzano JavaScript e asm.js possono smettere di funzionare una volta installato l'aggiornamento, mentre Internet Explorer può non consentire su alcuni siti lo scorrimento nei menu a tendina usando la barra di scorrimento.

Addressed issue that causes the Mixed Reality Portal to stop responding on launch.

Addressed issue that causes a black screen to appear when you switch between windowed and full-screen modes when playing some Microsoft DirectX games.

Addressed a compatibility issue that occurs when you play back a Game DVR PC recording using Android or iOS devices.

Addressed issue where the functional keys stop working on Microsoft Designer Keyboards.

Addressed issue to ensure that certain USB devices and head-mounted displays (HMD) are enumerated properly after the system wakes up from Connected Standby.

Addressed issue where the virtual smart card doesn't assess the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) vulnerability correctly.

Addressed issue where Get-StorageJob returns nothing when there are storage jobs running on the machine.

Addressed issue where applications based on the Microsoft JET Database Engine (Microsoft Access 2007 and older or non-Microsoft applications) fail when creating or opening Microsoft Excel .xls files. The error message is: “Unexpected error from external database driver (1). (Microsoft JET Database Engine)".

Addressed issue where application tiles are missing from the Start menu. Additionally, applications that the Store app show as installed don't appear on the application list of the Start menu. Computers that have Internet connectivity and upgrade on or after November 14, 2017 will receive this preventative solution and avoid this issue. Machines that lack network connectivity or have already encountered this issue should follow the steps in the Microsoft Answers thread “Missing apps after installing Windows 10 Fall Creators Update”. Microsoft will release and document an additional solution in a future release.

Addressed issue where Microsoft Edge cannot create a WARP support process and appears to stop responding for up to 3 seconds during a wait timeout. During the timeout period, users cannot navigate or interact with the requested page.

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows kernel, Internet Explorer, and Windows Media Player.

L'update può essere scaricato manualmente da questa pagina, o meglio via Windows Update su ogni dispositivo aggiornato e supportato. Microsoft ha rilasciato anche l'aggiornamento per smartphone, noto come KB4052314 (build 15254.12), ed anche le versioni per i sistemi operativi meno recenti come Windows 10 1703 (Creators Update), 1607 (Anniversary Update), 1511, e anche per Windows 7, Windows 8.1 ed anche Windows Server 2012 e 2012 R2.