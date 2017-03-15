Windows 10 build 14393.953 per PC e Mobile disponibile per tutti gli utenti
Dopo aver saltato il mese scorso Microsoft osserva il Patch Tuesday di marzo rilasciando un update cumulativo di Windows 10, ed una nuova build per tutti gli utenti. Arrivamo alla 14.393.953di Nino Grasso pubblicata il 15 Marzo 2017, alle 17:21 nel canale Sistemi Operativi
WindowsMicrosoftWindows Mobile
Lo scorso mese non c'è stato alcun Patch Tuesday per via di un "problema dell'ultima ora" e nonostante ci fosse ancora una vulnerabilità attiva. La compagnia aveva preferito escludere del tutto il rilascio (non rimandarlo, aspettando il successivo Patch Tuesday per la consegna dei fix delle problematiche attive e già note. Si tratta di una scelta condivisibile per evitare problemi non solo nella scaletta di rilascio proprietaria di Microsoft, ma anche di quella delle terze parti.
Non è saltato, invece, il Patch Tusday di marzo in cui la compagnia ha rilasciato sia le correzioni dell'aggiornamento di febbraio che le più recenti presenti nel pacchetto di marzo. Il Production Ring di Anniversary Update, ovvero il canale di rilascio delle versioni stabili, arriva alla build Windows 10 build 14393.953 sia per PC che per dispositivi mobile. Sono due i pacchetti che gli utenti Windows 10 si troveranno su Windows Update, e che dovranno installare.
I due pacchetti sono identificati dai codici KB4013429 (aggiornamento cumulativo) e KB4013418 (aggiornamento) e consistono in una nutrita serie di novità "invisibili". Nessuna nuova feature naturalmente, come avviene con questo tipo di aggiornamenti, con le novità vere e proprie che sono da attendersi con Creators Update, il feature update previsto per il prossimo mese di aprile. La compagnia ha anche rilasciato il changelog ufficiale con le novità, che riportiamo di seguito:
- Addressed known issue called out in KB3213986. Users may experience delays while running 3D rendering apps with multiple monitors.
- Addressed issue in KB3213986 where the Cluster Service may not start automatically on the first reboot after applying the update.
- Addressed issue where the Active Directory Administrative Center (ADAC) crashes when attempting to modify any attribute of any user account in Active Directory.
- Addressed issue where the Japanese Input Method Editor is leaking graphics device interface resources, which causes windows to disappear or only partially render after typing approximately 100 sentences.
- Addressed an issue which improves the reliability of Enable-ClusterS2D PowerShell cmdlet.
- Addressed an issue where the Virtual Machine Management Service (Vmms.exe) may crash during a live migration of virtual machines.
- Improved the bandwidth of SSD/NVMe drives available to application workloads during S2D rebuild operations.
- Addressed issue where Work Folders clients get duplicate files (sync conflict files) when Work Folders is configured using Group Policy.
- Addressed an issue where Remote Desktop Servers crash with a Stop 0x27 in RxSelectAndSwitchPagingFileObject when RDP clients connect and utilize redirected drives, printers, or removable USB drives.
- Addressed issue where adjusting the Windows Server Update Services settings using the Group Policy feature causes downloads to fail.
- Addressed issue to hard code Microsoft’s first-party provider registry key values.
- Addressed issue that causes the System Preparation (Sysprep) tool to fail.
- Addressed issue that causes Office 2016 profile corruption when used with User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) roaming.
- Addressed issue that causes the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service to become unresponsive after upgrading the OS.
- Addressed issue that causes the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service to fail when a SAP® application uses Transport Layer Security authentication.
- Addressed issue where sequencing large registries using the Application Virtualization 5.1 Sequencer results in missing registry keys in the final package.
- Addressed issue that fails to retain the sort order of names in a contact list after a device restarts when using the Japanese language.
- Addressed issue that causes transactions to fail because of a memory shortage.
- Addressed issue that allows files that are forbidden by the security zone setting to be opened in Internet Explorer.
- Addressed issue that causes Internet Explorer 11 to fail after installing KB3175443.
- Addressed issue that causes applications that use the VBScript engine to fail after applying KB3185319.
- Addressed issue that occurs in Internet Explorer when the CSS float style is set to “center” in a webpage.
- Addressed issue that occurs whenever the multipath IO attempts to log I/O statistics with no paths present.
- Addressed issue that causes a 32-bit static route added by a VPN solution to fail, which prevents users from establishing a connection through the VPN.
- Addressed issue that may decrease performance by up to 50% when Ethernet adapters that support receive side scaling (RSS) fail to re-enable RSS after a fault or system upgrade.
- Addressed issue to allow wildcards in the Allowed list field for the Point and Print Restrictions Group Policy.
- Addressed issue with multipath I/O failure that can lead to data corruption or application failures.
- Addressed issue that can lead to system failure when removing a multipath IO ID_ENTRY.
- Addressed issue that occurs when a Network Driver Interface Specification function NdisMFreeSharedMemory() is not called at the correct Interrupt Request Level.
- Addressed issue to utilize the proper service vault for Azure Backup integration.
- Addressed issue where SQL server takes 30 minutes to shut down on machines with a lot of RAM (>2TB).
- Addressed additional issues with updated time zone information, Internet Explorer, file server and clustering, wireless networking, Map apps, mobile upgrades for IoT, display rendering, USB 2.0 safe removal, multimedia, Direct3D, Microsoft Edge, enterprise security, Windows Server Update Services, storage networking, Remote Desktop, clustering, Windows Hyper-V, and Credential Guard.
- Security updates to Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Information Services, Windows SMB Server, Microsoft Windows PDF Library, Windows kernel-mode drivers, Microsoft Uniscribe, the Windows kernel, DirectShow, the Windows OS, and Windows Hyper-V.
7 CommentiGli autori dei commenti, e non la redazione, sono responsabili dei contenuti da loro inseriti - info
veramente in ambito aziendale win10 e il corrispettivo server 2016 sono sistemi molto stabili e performanti
da dove escono queste considerazioni?
minchia ma che palle!!! ogni volta che c'è una notizia su un aggiornamento di Windows c'è sempre il primo commento uguale a questo, se siete più bravi di loro a creare un OS che funzioni in egual modo su 1000 milioni di pc diversi offritevi voi nel realizzarlo. Anzi meno male che continuano a sistemarlo se no sai che merda. Per favore vediamo ogni tanto anche il lato positivo delle cose e non soffermiamoci a commenti qualunquisti perché si parla di Windows
Così come ogni mese escono fix per MacOS X (che utilizzo), per le varie distribuzioni Linux (che utilizzo), browser, gestionali, e ad intervalli molto diversi ovviamente, firmware e upgrade per televisori, lettori DVD-Bluray, decoder, autoradio e addirittura automobili (anche se gli aggiornamenti alla centralina te li fanno, almeno ufficialmente, solo in officina).
No sul serio, ma che volete dimostrare nello scrivere certa roba ad ogni notizia su Windows ?
Mah. Comunque il consiglio è sempre lo stesso, installate altro se non vi sta bene, rivendete la licenza, se già comprata, e cominciate a vivere tranquilli.
Scusa ma credo tu non conosca per niente l'argomento, un OS è un pelo più complesso di una forchetta, ci lavorano migliaia di persone e la release note in questione è al quanto comune in sistemi di quel tipo (Linux, OSX, ios, etc..)
Cerca "issue" nelle notes di ios : http://www.iphonehacks.com/2016/10/...ease-notes.html o qualsiasi altro OS...
L'hai sparata bella calda!
Guarda che il lavoro di perfezionamento e adeguamento è sempre così e lo ritrovi uguale in qualsiasi sistema operativo.
Smettono di farlo quando termina il supporto e il sistema è considerato come obsoleto.. ma fino al giorno prima del termine del supporto escono degli aggiormanti e correzioni di bug.
Devi effettuare il login per poter commentare
Se non sei ancora registrato, puoi farlo attraverso questo form.
Se sei già registrato e loggato nel sito, puoi inserire il tuo commento.
Si tenga presente quanto letto nel regolamento, nel rispetto del "quieto vivere".