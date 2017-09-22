Supporto Crossfire con due schede Vega nei nuovi driver AMD

AMD ha reso disponibile per il download una nuova versione di driver per le schede video della famiglia Radeon: parliamo della release Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2, con la quale viene implementato per la prima volta il supporto alla tecnologia CrossFire con le schede video basate su GPU Vega.

AMD ha fornito alcune indicazioni a riguardo, specificando come l'aggiunta di una seconda GPU identica permetta di ottenere con schede Radeon RX Vega 64 un aumento delle prestazioni che può raggiungere l'80% rispetto alla configurazione a singola GPU. Non manca anche il supporto al nuovo titolo Project CARS 2, per il quale è presente anche un profilo Multi GPU per configurazioni Crossfire.

Il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito sono riportate le principali note fornite a corredo:

Support For

Radeon RX Vega Series

Up to 2x Multi GPU support

Up to 2x Multi GPU support Project CARS 2™

Multi GPU profile support added

Package Contents

The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 installation package contains the following:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 Driver Version 17.30.1091 (Windows Driver Store Version 22.19.677.1)

Fixed Issues

Hearts of Iron IV™ may experience a system hang when the campaign scenario is launched.

Radeon Software may display an erroneous “1603 Error” after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.

Known Issues