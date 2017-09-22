Supporto Crossfire con due schede Vega nei nuovi driver AMD
AMD ha reso disponibile per il download una nuova versione di driver per le schede video della famiglia Radeon: parliamo della release Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2, con la quale viene implementato per la prima volta il supporto alla tecnologia CrossFire con le schede video basate su GPU Vega.
AMD ha fornito alcune indicazioni a riguardo, specificando come l'aggiunta di una seconda GPU identica permetta di ottenere con schede Radeon RX Vega 64 un aumento delle prestazioni che può raggiungere l'80% rispetto alla configurazione a singola GPU. Non manca anche il supporto al nuovo titolo Project CARS 2, per il quale è presente anche un profilo Multi GPU per configurazioni Crossfire.
Il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito sono riportate le principali note fornite a corredo:
Support For
- Radeon RX Vega Series
Up to 2x Multi GPU support
- Project CARS 2™
Multi GPU profile support added
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 Driver Version 17.30.1091 (Windows Driver Store Version 22.19.677.1)
Fixed Issues
- Hearts of Iron IV™ may experience a system hang when the campaign scenario is launched.
- Radeon Software may display an erroneous “1603 Error” after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.
Known Issues
- The drop-down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products. A clean install of Radeon Software can prevent this issue.
- Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
- Radeon Settings may nor populate game profiles after Radeon Software’s initial install.
- Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.
- GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.
- Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
- Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.
- When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states.
