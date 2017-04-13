Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.2, per Windows 10 Creators Update
E' disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD della famiglia Radeon. Il pacchetto Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.2 introduce supporto iniziale al nuovo sistema operativo Windows 10 Creators Update, nome che identifica il più recente dell'OS dell'azienda americana reso disponibile a tutti i possessori di Windows 10. Non mancano anche vari aggiornamenti a coreggere bug esistenti in precedenti versioni dei driver.
Il donwload è accessibile a questo indirizzo, mentre a seguire sono riportate le principali note:
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.2 Highlights
- Initial support for Windows®10 Creators Update.
Fixed Issues
- SteamVR Asynchronous Reprojection feature may not function or enable correctly on supported hardware.
- Battlefield™1 may experience poor scaling in Multi GPU mode using DirectX®11 API.
- Radeon ReLive may experience flickering when recording with an extended display connected on Windows®7 system configurations.
- Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.
- Windows® Security popup may be experienced after install and reboot on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
Known Issues
- Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
- Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
- Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
- Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.
