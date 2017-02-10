Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 ora in versione WHQL

AMD ha aggiornato ad una release WHQL i propri più recenti driver per le schede video della famiglia Radeon: ci riferiamo alla versione Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2, disponibile per il download a questo indirizzo in versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per sistemi operativi Windows 10, Windows 8.1 e Windows 7.

Tra le novità implementate in questa versione segnaliamo il supporto alla versione beta di Conan Exiles e di Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, oltre alla correzione di numerosi bug presenti nella precedente versione dei driver. Le note complete fornite a corredo con i driver sono riportate di seguito.