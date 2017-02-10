Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 ora in versione WHQL
AMD ha aggiornato ad una release WHQL i propri più recenti driver per le schede video della famiglia Radeon: ci riferiamo alla versione Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2, disponibile per il download a questo indirizzo in versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per sistemi operativi Windows 10, Windows 8.1 e Windows 7.
Tra le novità implementate in questa versione segnaliamo il supporto alla versione beta di Conan Exiles e di Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, oltre alla correzione di numerosi bug presenti nella precedente versione dei driver. Le note complete fornite a corredo con i driver sono riportate di seguito.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 Highlights
Support For
- Conan® Exiles Beta
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands Beta
Fixed Issues
- Changing memory clocks with Radeon WattMan with more than one display connected may cause memory clocks to intermittently become stuck at their minimum setting or switch between min and max ranges intermittently causing display flickering.
- Diablo®III May experience smoke or lighting effects may appear corrupted when using DirectX®9 API.
- Some applications may experience an intermittent or random runtime crash in atidxx64.dll.
- FIFA®17 may experience a black screen on launch when using Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress system configurations.
- Watch_Dogs®2 may experience an intermittent game crash after extended periods of play on some Radeon RX 300 series products.
- Paragon™ may experience flickering in profile or store preview pages after changing graphics settings when using Multi GPU.
- Forza Horizon 3 may experience a crash or application hang with the Blizzard Mountain DLC on some select Radeon GCN products.
Known Issues
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
- Radeon RX 400 series products may experience scaling issues for some applications when using the display scaling feature.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ may experience an application hang when running in Multi GPU with DirectX®12 and performing a task switch.
- Mouse cursor corruption may be intermittently experienced on Radeon RX 480.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive has incorrect default slider values with Radeon Chill enabled. Users can modify these values to suit the experience they want.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.
- Battlefield™1 may experience UI flickering and/or performance drops when recording gameplay with Radeon ReLive on graphics products with 4GB or less of VRAM.
- Radeon ReLive recordings or overlay may experience flicker when creating a single recording for many hours.
- Radeon ReLive may experience minor graphical corruption for the first few recorded frames when launching UWP applications.
- Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
- Vulkan™ applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
- Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.
- DayZ may experience an application crash when Radeon ReLive Instant Replay/Recording is active or the feature may not work as expected.
