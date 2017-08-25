Nuovi driver per le schede video AMD con Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.2
AMD aggiorna nuovamente i propri driver per schede video della famiglia Radeon con la versione 17.8.2, con la quale è implementato pieno supporto al gioco Destiny 2 in versione betadi Paolo Corsini pubblicata il 25 Agosto 2017, alle 09:41 nel canale Programmi
Nuovo aggiornamento software per le schede video AMD della famiglia Radeon, grazie ai driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.2 che l'azienda americana ha reso disponibili per il download. I nuovi driver implementano supporto ufficiale alla versione beta del gioco Destiny 2, oltre a fornire alcune ottimizzazioni prestazionali specifiche per la scheda Radeon RX Vega 64 rispetto a quanto ottenibile con la precedente versione di driver rilasciata nei giorni scorsi.
Il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, nelle versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per sistemi operativi Windows 10 e Windows 7. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.8.2 Highlights
Support For
- F1™ 2017
Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.8.1(1)
- PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS™ Early Access
Up to 18% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.8.1(2)
- Destiny™ 2 Beta
Fixed Issues
- Display may blank or go black after install upgrade with Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products.
- Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- The "Reset" option in Radeon Settings Gaming tab may enable the "HBCC Memory Segment" feature instead of setting it to the default disabled state.
- Radeon WattMan may not reach applied overclock states on Radeon RX Vega series graphics.
- Unable to create Eyefinity configurations through the Eyefinity Advanced Setup option.
Known Issues
- Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.
- GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.
- Windows Media Player may experience an application hang during video playback if Radeon ReLive is actively recording desktop.
- Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
- After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.
