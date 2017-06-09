Nuovi driver per le schede AMD, con supporto a Prey e DiRT 4
E' disponibile per il donwload un nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD della famiglia Radeon: si tratta del pacchetto Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1, il primo del mese di giugno 2017.
I nuovi driver implementano supporto ufficiale ai giochi DiRT 4 e Prey, permettendo di ottenere vari incrementi prestazionali con la scheda Radeon RX 580 8GB più evidenti con DiRT 4. Di seguito sono riportate le principali note fornite con i driver, mentre il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.1 Highlights
Support For
DiRT 4™
- Multi GPU profile
- Up to 30% performance improvement when using 8xMSAA measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2(1)
Prey®
- Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2(2)
Fixed Issues
- Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- HDR may fail to enable on some displays for QHD or higher resolutions.
- Flickering may be observed on some Radeon RX 500 series products when using HDMI® with QHD high refresh rate displays.
- AMD XConnect: systems with Modern Standby enabled may experience a system hang after resuming from hibernation.
- Fast mouse movement may cause an FPS drop or stutter in Prey® when running in Multi GPU system configurations.
- Adjusting memory clocks in some third party overclocking applications may cause a hang on Radeon R9 390 Series products.
- Graphics memory clock may fluctuate causing inconsistent frame rates while gaming when using AMD FreeSync technology.
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda may experience stutter or hitching in Multi GPU system configurations.
- The GPU Scaling feature in Radeon Settings may fail to enable for some applications.
- Error message "Radeon Additional Settings: Host application has stopped working" pop up will sometimes appear when hot plugging displays with Radeon Settings open.
Known Issues
- Graphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's™: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.
- Adobe™ Lightroom may experience an application crash with GPU acceleration enabled on Windows® 7 system configurations using Radeon RX 390 Series graphics products.
- A small amount of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
- Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
- Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.
2 CommentiGli autori dei commenti, e non la redazione, sono responsabili dei contenuti da loro inseriti - info
come al solito..."non-whql-win10-64bit-radeon-software-crimson-relive-17.6.1-june6.exe"
NON WHQL
gli ultimi certificati rimangono i 17.4.4
per quali schede?
-mod troll off-
contento per la mia fury
Devi effettuare il login per poter commentare
Se non sei ancora registrato, puoi farlo attraverso questo form.
Se sei già registrato e loggato nel sito, puoi inserire il tuo commento.
Si tenga presente quanto letto nel regolamento, nel rispetto del "quieto vivere".