Nuovi driver GeForce 384.76 WHQL per le schede video NVIDIA

NVIDIA ha reso disponibile una versione aggiornata dei propri driver per schede video, release GeForce 384.76 WHQL. Si tratta dell'abituale aggiornamento "Game Ready" che implementa piena compatibilità con la versione open beta del gioco Rise Up di Lawbreakers: questo titolo potrà essere giocato da oggi, 30 giugno, sino al 3 luglio con il debutto ufficiale della versione finale atteso il giorno 8 agosto. Non mancano anche ottimizzazioni per il gioco Spiderman: Homecoming - a VR Experience.

Il download dei driver, in versione per sistemi operativi Windows 10, Windows 8.1 e Windows 7 a 32bit e 64bit, è accessibile a questo indirizzo; di seguito sono riportate le principali note a corredo.

Game Ready:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Lawbreakers "Rise Up" Beta.

Game Ready VR

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Spider-man: Homecoming VR.

New Features

NVIDIA Control Panel: Added debug option in the Help menu.

Selecting this option removes all overclocking performance and power settings.

Application SLI Profiles

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

FIFA 17

Fixed

[NVIDIA Control Panel][Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances]: Fixed a typo in the game name on the Stereoscopic 3D Compatibility page. [1441041]

[3DVision]: CPU bottleneck occurs when 3DVision is enabled. [1823627]

[GeForce GTX 1080/1070/1060][Prey (2]: Large amount of stuttering occurs throughout gameplay. [1902201]

[Gamestream][DirectX 12 titles]: DirectX 12 titles fail to capture when streaming. [1903492]

[Firefall]: The game does not run. [1911485]

[GeForce GTX 970][SLI][Norton 360]: SLI cannot be enabled unless Norton 360 is disabled or in Safe mode. [1919094]

[Doom 2016][Vulkan API]: Glitches occur when using the Vulkan API. [1935744]

[No Man's Sky][SLI]: Texture corruption appears in the game with SLI enabled.[200257478]

[Windows Store video app]: Video playback is choppy with V-Sync OFF. [200314351]

Windows 10 Issues

[VR Funhouse]: The game crashes upon hot-unplugging and then hot-plugging the HMD device. [200321374]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meier's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]

[GeForce GTX 780/780 Ti][NieR:Automata]: The game freezes. [1892334]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]

[SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307]

[GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall.

To workaround, perform a clean installation.

Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]

Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]

Windows 7 Issues