Driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 online
Nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD Radeon: con la versione Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 l'azienda americana ha implementato alcuni bugfix per i giochi Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus e Destiny 2, specificamente legati all'utilizzo di schede video della famiglia Radeon RX Vega.
Il download dei driver è accessibile da questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito ne sono riportate le principali note fornite a corredo.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Wolfenstein™ II: The New Colossus may experience a crash or application hang on game launch with Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Destiny 2™ may experience a game crash or application hang during single player mission six on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
Known Issues
- A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.
- Assassin's Creed™: Origins may experience an intermittent application or system hang when playing on Windows®7 system configurations.
- The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.
- Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.
- Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport™ 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.
- Radeon WattMan reset and restore factory default options may not reset graphics or memory clocks and unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.
- OverWatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.
- When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 Driver Version 17.40.1021.1011 (Windows Driver Store Version 23.20.782.259)
