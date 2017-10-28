Driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 online

Nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD Radeon: con la versione Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 l'azienda americana ha implementato alcuni bugfix per i giochi Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus e Destiny 2, specificamente legati all'utilizzo di schede video della famiglia Radeon RX Vega.

Il download dei driver è accessibile da questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito ne sono riportate le principali note fornite a corredo.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 Highlights

Fixed Issues

Wolfenstein™ II: The New Colossus may experience a crash or application hang on game launch with Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Destiny 2™ may experience a game crash or application hang during single player mission six on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Known Issues

A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.

Assassin's Creed™: Origins may experience an intermittent application or system hang when playing on Windows®7 system configurations.

The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.

Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.

Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport™ 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.

Radeon WattMan reset and restore factory default options may not reset graphics or memory clocks and unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.

OverWatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.

When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.

Package Contents

The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 installation package contains the following: