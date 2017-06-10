Driver aggiornati per le schede GeForce da usare con DiRT 4
Con la release 382.53 NVIDIA implementa supporto ufficiale a DiRT 4 assieme a varie ottimizzazioni e migliorie per i titoli Prey, Quake Champions, Gears of War 4 e Heroes of the Stormdi Paolo Corsini pubblicata il 10 Giugno 2017, alle 08:31 nel canale Programmi
NVIDIAGeForce
NVIDIA ha reso disponibile per il download un nuovo aggiornamento dei driver per le schede video della famiglia GeForce: parliamo della release GeForce 382.53 WHQL. I nuovi driver implementano supporto ufficiale al gioco DiRT 4 e al titolo Nex Machina di prossima uscita, oltre a fornire un miglior supporto per i titoli Prey, Quake Champions, Gears of War 4 e Heroes of the Storm.
Il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito sono riportate le principali note a corredo con i driver:
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 382.53
- [DirectX 11 games]: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync is selected from the NVIDIA Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is not locked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing. [200304603]
- [Aerofly RC 7]: Corruption occurs in the game when shadows are enabled. [1921628]
- [OpenGL][Tombstone Enginer]: Driver update causes corruption in Tombstone engine games. [1915851]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX]: The secondary display remains blank after switching from Clone or Extended mode to secondary-only display mode. [200288996]
Application SLI Profiles
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Little Nightmares
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Transformers Online
3D Vision Profiles
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- Tekken 7 - Fair
- DiRT 4 - Not Recommended
- Nex Machina - Not Recommended
- Quake Champions - Good
