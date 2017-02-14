AMD aggiorna i propri driver per schede Radeon

Novità software per AMD, che ha reso disponbili i nuovi driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition versione 17.2.1; con questa versione di driver AMD ha implementato specifiche ottimizzazioni per i giochi Honor e Sniper Elite 4, fornendo incrementi prestazionali con le schede Radeon RX 480 oltre a imolementare profili multi GPU per la tecnologia CrossFire in abbinamento alle API DirectX 11.

Il download dei nuovi driver è disponibile a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito ne sono riprodotte le note a corredo:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.2.1 Highlights

Support For

For Honor™

Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 series products when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.1.2

Sniper Elite™ 4

Up to 5% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 series products when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.1.2.

Multi GPU profile added for DirectX® 11:

For Honor™

Sniper Elite™ 4

Fixed Issues

For Honor™ may experience an application crash when switching to fullscreen or menus in gameplay on Multi GPU configurations

On some Radeon GCN products DXVA H.264 encoded video may experience corruption when fast forwarding or seeking through content

AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may fail to enable itself on some fullscreen applications.

Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive has incorrect default slider values with Radeon Chill enabled. Users can modify these values to suit the experience they want.

Graphics processor information may be missing from system information overlay on Radeon ReLive captured videos.

DayZ may experience an application crash when Radeon ReLive Instant Replay/Recording is active or the feature may not work as expected.

Memory clocks may become locked at low states on Radeon R9 380 series products.

Radeon ReLive recording in fullscreen with Windows Media Player or Power DVD may experience flickering.

AMD Radeon HD 7900 series products may experience shadow corruption when shadows are disabled in Civilization™ VI.

GRID™ Autosport may experience an application hang when enabling the advanced lighting graphics option

Known Issues

For Honor™ may experience game menu flickering issues or fail to render after performing a task switch in 4x Multi GPU system configurations.

Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.

AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite™ 4.

Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite™ 4 may cause image cropping.

Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Known Issues for Radeon ReLive