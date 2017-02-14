AMD aggiorna i propri driver per schede Radeon
Novità software per AMD, che ha reso disponbili i nuovi driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition versione 17.2.1; con questa versione di driver AMD ha implementato specifiche ottimizzazioni per i giochi Honor e Sniper Elite 4, fornendo incrementi prestazionali con le schede Radeon RX 480 oltre a imolementare profili multi GPU per la tecnologia CrossFire in abbinamento alle API DirectX 11.
Il download dei nuovi driver è disponibile a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito ne sono riprodotte le note a corredo:
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.2.1 Highlights
Support For
For Honor™
- Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 series products when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.1.2
Sniper Elite™ 4
- Up to 5% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 series products when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.1.2.
Multi GPU profile added for DirectX® 11:
- For Honor™
- Sniper Elite™ 4
Fixed Issues
- For Honor™ may experience an application crash when switching to fullscreen or menus in gameplay on Multi GPU configurations
- On some Radeon GCN products DXVA H.264 encoded video may experience corruption when fast forwarding or seeking through content
- AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may fail to enable itself on some fullscreen applications.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive has incorrect default slider values with Radeon Chill enabled. Users can modify these values to suit the experience they want.
- Graphics processor information may be missing from system information overlay on Radeon ReLive captured videos.
- DayZ may experience an application crash when Radeon ReLive Instant Replay/Recording is active or the feature may not work as expected.
- Memory clocks may become locked at low states on Radeon R9 380 series products.
- Radeon ReLive recording in fullscreen with Windows Media Player or Power DVD may experience flickering.
- AMD Radeon HD 7900 series products may experience shadow corruption when shadows are disabled in Civilization™ VI.
- GRID™ Autosport may experience an application hang when enabling the advanced lighting graphics option
Known Issues
- For Honor™ may experience game menu flickering issues or fail to render after performing a task switch in 4x Multi GPU system configurations.
- Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.
- AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite™ 4.
- Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite™ 4 may cause image cropping.
- Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.
- Radeon ReLive may experience minor graphical corruption for the first few recorded frames when launching UWP applications.
- Vulkan™ applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
- ?System information overlay is only generated on first run and will not be repopulated when system configuration is changed.
- Radeon ReLive may not function when Hyper-V is enabled on Windows®.
