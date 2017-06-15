AMD aggiorna i driver video con Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.2

Nuovo aggiornamento software per le schede video AMD della famiglia Radeon, grazie ai driver Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.2. Questo nuovo aggiornamento, il secondo del mese di giugno 2017, prevede migliorie prestazionali con il gioco DiRT4 utilizzando impostazione 8x per il Multi Sampling Anti Aliasing. Non manca anche una lista dei bug noti ancora presenti, e che verranno presumibilmente corretti a partire dalla prossima revision dei driver.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.2 Highlights

Fixed Issues

Performance in DiRT4™ when using 8xMSAA is lower than expected with the latest game build.

Known Issues

Graphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's™: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.

Adobe™ Lightroom may experience an application crash with GPU acceleration enabled on Windows® 7 system configurations using Radeon RX 390 Series graphics products.

A small amount of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Known Issues for Radeon ReLive

The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

Package Contents

