AMD aggiorna i driver per le schede video con Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.1.1
Tra le novità implementate in questa versione dei driver Catalyst segnaliamo il supporto ufficiale al nuovo Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, oltre alla correzione di vari bug presenti nelle precedenti versionidi Paolo Corsini pubblicata il 18 Gennaio 2017, alle 08:58 nel canale Programmi
AMD ha reso disponibili per il download i nuovi driver Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.1.1, prima versione datata 2017 dei propri driver per schede video della famiglia Radeon.
La principale novità di questa nuova release è il supporto ufficiale al gioco Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, unitamente alla correzione di numerosi bug di gestione presenti nelle precedenti versioni dei driver. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver, mentre il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 Highlights
Support For
- Resident Evil™ 7: Biohazard
Fixed Issues
- Dishonored™2 may experience an application crash or hang on some Radeon R9 380 configurations.
- Radeon ReLive may show an improper warning popup message when using Windows®7 basic themes.
- AMD XConnect™ Technology configurations may experience a blue screen system hang when audio drivers load.
- Solidworks™ will no longer terminate on unplug using AMD XConnect™ Technology configurations.
- Some system configurations may experience a black screen after installing Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Editions 16.12.1 and later.
- Display corruption or TDR may be experienced after applications wake up from a display timeout.
- Paragon™ may experience flickering in Multi GPU with DirectX®11.
- Radeon ReLive may crash or become unresponsive when toggling Multi GPU with Desktop Recording and/or Instant Replay enabled.
Known Issues
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
- Shadow Warrior 2™ may experience an application hang when launched with Multi GPU enabled.
- Radeon RX 400 series products may experience scaling issues for some applications when using the display scaling feature.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ may experience an application hang when running in Multi GPU with DirectX®12 and performing a task switch.
- AMD Multi GPU configurations may experience a system hang or reboot during install when using tiled MST 4K or 5K displays.
- Mouse cursor corruption may be intermittently experienced on Radeon RX 480.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.
- Battlefield™1 may experience UI flickering and/or performance drops when recording gameplay with Radeon ReLive on graphics products with 4GB or less of VRAM.
- Radeon ReLive recordings or overlay may experience flicker when creating a single recording for many hours.
- Radeon ReLive may experience minor graphical corruption for the first few recorded frames when launching UWP applications.
- Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
- Vulkan™ applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
- Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 Driver Version 16.50.2611
