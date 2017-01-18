AMD aggiorna i driver per le schede video con Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.1.1

AMD ha reso disponibili per il download i nuovi driver Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.1.1, prima versione datata 2017 dei propri driver per schede video della famiglia Radeon.

La principale novità di questa nuova release è il supporto ufficiale al gioco Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, unitamente alla correzione di numerosi bug di gestione presenti nelle precedenti versioni dei driver. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver, mentre il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 Highlights

Support For

Resident Evil™ 7: Biohazard

Fixed Issues

Dishonored™2 may experience an application crash or hang on some Radeon R9 380 configurations.

Radeon ReLive may show an improper warning popup message when using Windows®7 basic themes.

AMD XConnect™ Technology configurations may experience a blue screen system hang when audio drivers load.

Solidworks™ will no longer terminate on unplug using AMD XConnect™ Technology configurations.

Some system configurations may experience a black screen after installing Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Editions 16.12.1 and later.

Display corruption or TDR may be experienced after applications wake up from a display timeout.

Paragon™ may experience flickering in Multi GPU with DirectX®11.

Radeon ReLive may crash or become unresponsive when toggling Multi GPU with Desktop Recording and/or Instant Replay enabled.

Known Issues

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Shadow Warrior 2™ may experience an application hang when launched with Multi GPU enabled.

Radeon RX 400 series products may experience scaling issues for some applications when using the display scaling feature.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ may experience an application hang when running in Multi GPU with DirectX®12 and performing a task switch.

AMD Multi GPU configurations may experience a system hang or reboot during install when using tiled MST 4K or 5K displays.

Mouse cursor corruption may be intermittently experienced on Radeon RX 480.

Known Issues for Radeon ReLive

The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.

Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.

Battlefield™1 may experience UI flickering and/or performance drops when recording gameplay with Radeon ReLive on graphics products with 4GB or less of VRAM.

Radeon ReLive recordings or overlay may experience flicker when creating a single recording for many hours.

Radeon ReLive may experience minor graphical corruption for the first few recorded frames when launching UWP applications.

Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.

Vulkan™ applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.

Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.

Package Contents

The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 installation package contains the following: