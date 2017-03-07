AMD aggiorna i driver per le schede Radeon con Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.1

AMD ha reso disponibile una versione aggiornata dei driver per schede video della famiglia Radeon. La nuova release, Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.1, è al momento attuale in forma beta e implementa supporto ufifciale al gioco Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands con specifiche ottimizzazioni prestazionali per le schede video basate su GPU della famiglia Polaris.

Non mancano, come sempre con il rilascio di nuovi driver, anche correzioni di bug presenti nelle precedenti versioni dei driver Crimson ReLive Edition che riguardano un po' tutte le schede video AMD della serie Radeon. Il download è accessibile a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito sono riportate le note a corredo.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.1 Highlights

Support For

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands

Up to 6% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.2.1(1)

New Multi GPU Profile for:

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands (DirectX® 11)

Fixed Issues

Battlefield™ 1 may experience flickering textures or terrain when returning to game after performing a task switch.

For Honor™ may experience flickering or corruption on character models when highlighting them in menus.

For Honor™ may experience texture flickering in Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Radeon Settings may fail to install the latest graphics driver on systems with user accounts that contain spaces.

Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products.

Custom fan settings in Radeon WattMan are sometimes not retained after the system enters sleep or hibernate.

Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.

System may fail to reboot when "Restart Now" is selected during a custom Radeon Software install.

Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology may experience stuttering or flickering on some multi display system configurations.

Radeon ReLive is not functional when Hyper-V is enabled on Windows®.

Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive may experience stuttering when using Radeon Chill.

DOTA™ 2 may experience stuttering on some system configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.

Known Issues

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands may sometimes fail to launch in three or four way Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands may experience flicker in Multi GPU system configurations when performing a tsk switch or changing graphics settings while the game is running.

Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.

AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite™ 4.

Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite™ 4 may cause image cropping.

Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Shadow Warrior 2™ may fail to enable Multi GPU on game launch due to a missing application profile in Radeon Settings.

Known Issues for Radeon ReLive