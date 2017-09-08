AMD aggiorna i driver con Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.1
Nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD: la versione Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.1 è di fatto una bug fix, in quanto corregge una serie di bug presenti nelle precedenti release. In particolare si segnala la risoluzione del bug presente con le schede video Radeon RX Vega, con le quali alla ripresa delle funzionalità dalla modalità sleep il sistema poteva andare in stallo.
Il downoad dei driver è accessibile online a questo indirizzo, nelle versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per i sistemi operativi Windows 7 e Windows 10. Di seguito sono riportate le principali note a corredo.
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.1 Highlights
Fixed Issues
- After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2™.
- Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.
- Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.
- Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.
- Moonlight Blade™ may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.
- Titanfall™ 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.
- Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications.
Known Issues
- On a limited number of systems Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.
- Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
- Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.
- GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.
- Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
- Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.
3 CommentiGli autori dei commenti, e non la redazione, sono responsabili dei contenuti da loro inseriti - info
Sul pc con la 290 sono passato dai 15.7 ai 17.2 hawaii è strarodato e supportato ovunque grazie al lavoro sul mondo console di amd e partner vari
Devi effettuare il login per poter commentare
Se non sei ancora registrato, puoi farlo attraverso questo form.
Se sei già registrato e loggato nel sito, puoi inserire il tuo commento.
Si tenga presente quanto letto nel regolamento, nel rispetto del "quieto vivere".