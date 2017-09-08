AMD aggiorna i driver con Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.1

Nuovo aggiornamento driver per le schede video AMD: la versione Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.1 è di fatto una bug fix, in quanto corregge una serie di bug presenti nelle precedenti release. In particolare si segnala la risoluzione del bug presente con le schede video Radeon RX Vega, con le quali alla ripresa delle funzionalità dalla modalità sleep il sistema poteva andare in stallo.

Il downoad dei driver è accessibile online a questo indirizzo, nelle versioni a 32bit e a 64bit per i sistemi operativi Windows 7 e Windows 10. Di seguito sono riportate le principali note a corredo.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.1 Highlights

Fixed Issues

After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2™.

Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.

Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.

Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.

Moonlight Blade™ may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.

Titanfall™ 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.

Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications.

Known Issues