Apple rilascia i nuovi sistemi operativi in beta: iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, tvOS 11.1 e macOS 10.13.1

Apple ha rilasciato la prima beta di iOS 11.1 per gli sviluppatori su iPhone e iPad, e anche gli altri sistemi operativi ad oggi seguiti dalla compagnia. Fra i rilasci troviamo quindi le beta 1 di watchOS 4.1, tvOS 11.1 e macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, disponibili per gli sviluppatori iscritti al programma specifico. Chi ha pagato la tariffa annuale può scaricare il profilo beta, per poi controllare gli aggiornamenti sul dispositivo interessato per scaricarlo sotto forma di update OTA.

Il sistema operativo con il numero più interessante novità sembra essere watchOS 4.1 beta 1, che introduce lo streaming nativo su Apple Music e la nuova applicazione Radio. Durante la presentazione di Apple Watch Series 3 la Mela aveva promesso l'arrivo delle due funzionalità nel corso del mese di ottobre, periodo in cui potremmo assistere al rilascio della nuova versione per tutti gli utenti. Di seguito riportiamo il changelog ufficiale di watchOS 4.1 beta 1:

New in watchOS 4.1

watchOS 4.1 includes new end-user features. Please try these features during the beta period and send any feedback by filing a bug.

Music Streaming and the new Radio app

With watchOS 4.1, you can stream music, giving you access to any song from Apple Music or your iCloud Music Library, straight from the wrist. The new Radio app also gives you access to Beats 1 live or any Apple Music radio station while away from your phone or Wi-Fi. And you can use Siri as your personal DJ. Just raise your wrist and ask Siri to play anything from Reggaeton hits to Top 40 tracks to French Garage Rock.

Notes and Known Issues

Radio

New Issues

• ESPN station doesn’t play in Radio (33319434) • The Radio app doesn’t currently support Cellular connections. (34422913)

Su iOS 11.1 beta 1 non ci sono novità tangibili per gli utenti, ma diverse migliorie sotto la scocca. Di seguito le note di rilascio con i problemi risolti e i nuovi problemi noti.

Notes and Known Issues

ARKit

Known Issues

ContinuingfromabreakpointwhiledebugginganARSessionmayresultinVIObreaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202)



AVFoundation

New Issues

When using the TrueDepth front-facing camera on iPhone X, setting the capture device’s activeFormat to a binned video format (see AVCaptureDeviceFormat isVideoBinned) for capture and enabling delivery of camera calibration data causes the resulting AVCameraCalibrationData to contain invalid information for the intrinsicMatrix property. (34200225)



Workaround: Select an alternate capture format whose isVideoBinned property is false.

Note: Configuring a capture session using a session preset never selects binned formats.

Resolved Issues

Stillcapturerequestsusingthe720p30videoformatwiththe depthDataDeliveryEnabled property of AVCapturePhotoSettings set to true now works correctly. (32060882) Depthvaluesinthenondefault160x120and160x90depthdataformatsnowreturnthe correct values. (32363942)



Certificates

Resolved Issues

Client certificate-based authentication now works for servers using TLS 1.0 and 1.1. (33948230)



EventKit

Known Issues

Storing data to a nondefault event store in EventKit may not work. (31335830)



FileProvider

New Issues

Apps with a deployment target earlier than iOS 11 that subclass NSFileProviderExtension do not work on versions of iOS prior to 11. (34176623)



Foundation Resolved Issues NSURLSession and NSURLConnection now load URLs correctly when the system is configured with certain PAC files. (32883776)

Known Issues ClientsofNSURLSessionStreamTaskthatuseanon-secureconnectionfailtoconnect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Location Services Resolved Issues Data from an external GPS accessory is now accurately reported. (34324743)

Notifications Resolved Issues Silent push notifications are processed more frequently. (33278611)

Vision Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123) Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use casessuch as video. (32406440)

Xcode Known Issues Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause the Messages app to crash. (33657938)Workaround: Enable the extension before starting the debug session. After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down Cover Sheet.(33274699)

Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.

Gli aggiornamenti di tvOS 11.1 beta 1 e di macOS 10.13.1 beta 1 sono invece di natura estremamente ridotta, includendo principalmente bug fix e miglioramenti nella sicurezza, insieme a nuovi SDK.