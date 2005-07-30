scheda aggiornata 14 ore fa
Download
Descrizione
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.11.3 beta Radeon RX Vega Hotfix per schede video dalla famiglia Radeon HD 7000 sino alle serie Radeon RX Vega. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver:
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.3 Radeon RX Vega Hotfix Highlights
Fixed Issues
- An intermittent crash issue may be experienced on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Some desktop productivity apps may experience latency when dragging or moving windows.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.
- Rise of the Tomb Raider may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.
- A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.
- The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.
- Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.
- Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.
- OverWatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.