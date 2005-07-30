 
Home » Driver » Schede Video AMD
scheda aggiornata 14 ore fa
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.3 beta Rad
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.3 beta Rad
Download
 
 

Informazioni

  • Versione: 17.11.3 beta hotfix
  • Dimensione: 326 MB
  • Licenza: Freeware closed source
  • Scaricato: 58 volte
  • Link: www.amd.com
    • 2
 

Descrizione

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.11.3 beta Radeon RX Vega Hotfix per schede video dalla famiglia Radeon HD 7000 sino alle serie Radeon RX Vega. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.3 Radeon RX Vega Hotfix Highlights

Fixed Issues

    • An intermittent crash issue may be experienced on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Known Issues

    • Some desktop productivity apps may experience latency when dragging or moving windows.
    • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.
    • Rise of the Tomb Raider may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.
    • A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.
    • The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.
    • Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.
    • Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.
    • OverWatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.

 
Download Correlati
Catalyst 8.12 Windows Vista 64bit
Catalyst 8.12 Windows Vista 64bit
Driver AMD Catalyst 14.1 Beta
Driver AMD Catalyst 14.1 Beta
Catalyst 9.6 Windows XP 64bit
Catalyst 9.6 Windows XP 64bit
Driver AMD Catalyst 15.5 beta
Driver AMD Catalyst 15.5 beta
Catalyst 8.7 beta Windows Vista
Catalyst 8.7 beta Windows Vista
Catalyst 8.6 beta Windows XP
Catalyst 8.6 beta Windows XP
Catalyst 10.6 Windows Vista - 7 32bit
Catalyst 10.6 Windows Vista - 7 32bit
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.1.1 Hotfix
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.1.1 Hotfix
 
^