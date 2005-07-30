Descrizione

Nuovo set di driver di tipo WHQL per le schede video NVIDIA della famiglia GeForce 400 sino alle più recenti GeForce 10. Contengono specifiche ottimizzazioni per i giochi Destiny 2 e Assassins Creed Origins.

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.



Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Star Wars Battlefront II, Injustice 2, and Destiny 2