scheda aggiornata 1 ora fa
Download
Descrizione
Nuovo set di driver di tipo WHQL per le schede video NVIDIA della famiglia GeForce 400 sino alle più recenti GeForce 10. Contengono specifiche ottimizzazioni per i giochi Destiny 2 e Assassins Creed Origins.
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major
new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching,
our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance
tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Star Wars Battlefront II, Injustice 2, and Destiny 2