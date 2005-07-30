Descrizione

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.5.1 per schede video dalla famiglia Radeon HD 7000 sino alle serie Radeon R9 300, Radeon R9 Fury e Radeon RX, in versione beta. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver:

Support For

Prey®

Up to 4.7% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.4.4 (1)

Multi GPU profile support

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue that may sometimes cause the error message "1603" during uninstall.

Radeon Settings may sometimes fail to update through the auto Radeon Software update feature.

Forza Horizon 3 may experience minor graphics corruption in some game maps

Sid Meier's Civilization VI may experience an application crash when using Hybrid Graphics system configurations and windowed game mode

Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.

Added switchable graphics support for Unigine Superposition for XConnect and Hybrid Graphics.

Known Issues

The Display feature in Radeon Settings "GPU Scaling" may not function for some games.

Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Known Issues for Radeon ReLive

The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

Package Contents

The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.1 installation package contains the following: