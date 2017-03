Descrizione

Nuovo set di driver di tipo WHQL per le schede video NVIDIA della famiglia GeForce 400 sino alle più recenti GeForce 10. Contengono specifiche ottimizzazioni per il gioco Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Di seguito le note fornite a corredo:

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Gaming Technology

Includes DirectX 12 optimizations which provide additional performance increases for a variety of titles

Supported products