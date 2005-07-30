scheda aggiornata 3 ore fa
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.3.1 per schede video dalla famiglia Radeon HD 7000 sino alle serie Radeon R9 300, Radeon R9 Fury e Radeon RX, in versione beta. Di seguito le principali note fornite con i driver:
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.1 Highlights
Support For
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands
- Up to 6% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.2.1(1)
New Multi GPU Profile for:
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands (DirectX® 11)
Fixed Issues
- Battlefield™ 1 may experience flickering textures or terrain when returning to game after performing a task switch.
- For Honor™ may experience flickering or corruption on character models when highlighting them in menus.
- For Honor™ may experience texture flickering in Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
- Radeon Settings may fail to install the latest graphics driver on systems with user accounts that contain spaces.
- Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products.
- Custom fan settings in Radeon WattMan are sometimes not retained after the system enters sleep or hibernate.
- Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.
- System may fail to reboot when "Restart Now" is selected during a custom Radeon Software install.
- Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology may experience stuttering or flickering on some multi display system configurations.
- Radeon ReLive is not functional when Hyper-V is enabled on Windows®.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive may experience stuttering when using Radeon Chill.
- DOTA™ 2 may experience stuttering on some system configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.
Known Issues
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands may sometimes fail to launch in three or four way Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands may experience flicker in Multi GPU system configurations when performing a tsk switch or changing graphics settings while the game is running.
- Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.
- AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite™ 4.
- Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite™ 4 may cause image cropping.
- Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
- Shadow Warrior 2™ may fail to enable Multi GPU on game launch due to a missing application profile in Radeon Settings.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.
- Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
- Vulkan™ applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
- Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.
- System information overlay is only generated on first run and will not be repopulated when system configuration is changed.