Driver NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL
  • Versione: 378.49 WHQL
  • Dimensione: 315 MB
  • Licenza: Freeware closed source
  • Scaricato: 26 volte
  • Link: www.nvidia.com
Nuovo set di driver di tipo WHQL per le schede video NVIDIA della famiglia GeForce 400 sino alle più recenti GeForce 10. Contengono specifiche ottimizzazioni per i titoli Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access e per la close beta di For Honor. Di seguito le note fornite a corredo:

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta

 
