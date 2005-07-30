scheda aggiornata 8 ore fa
Descrizione
Internet Download Accelerator è una utilty che permette di gestire al meglio le operazioni di download parallelo di vari files dal web, ottimizzando la banda a disposizione e gestendo dinamicamente eventuali disconnessioni da lato server così da non dover riprendere da capo il download. Di seguito sono elencate le principali caratteristiche tecniche di questo programma:
Easy to use
- intuitive, user-friendly, and customizable user interface;
- download lists support with rich sorting options;
- the floating window including download speed indicator, active downloads indicators, cart for dragging links;
- original Active Visual Cart technology which lets you to work with IDA without opening the main program window;
- support for plug-ins;
- skins support;
- Fast Update - check for availability of new versions of the program;
- multilingual support.
Full set of necessary functions
- dynamic multi-threaded download;
- resumes broken downloads from where they left off from both HTTP, HTTPS and FTP servers;
- scheduled operation, PC shutdown, sleep or stand-by after completing download;
- optimal settings for work with various connection types (dial-up, ISDN, ADSL, LAN) at various speed;
- FTP Explorer;
- support for download mirrors. Searching for and adding download mirrors;
- ability to download video and mp3 from popular video services;
- watch video while downloading;
- power and useful tool for management of download categories;
- work with ZIP archives: option to preview the contents of ZIP archives before download, option to download only files selected from an archive, option to check ZIP archives and recover corrupted files as well as option to unpack archives;
- work with RAR archives: option to check RAR archives, option to unpack archives;
- detailed log-file for every download;
- site manager for passwords and download folders management;
- download speed control, automatic mode for the most comfortable browsing on the Web. Manual mode for dynamic control of download speed;
- option to set priorities for downloads;
- possibility to download html-pages with images;
- download entire folders (including subfolders) via FTP;
- content recognition when working through HTTP;
- work with command-line;
- dial for dial-up connection;
- search for files, programs, archives and documents in MyTopFiles.com file catalog;
- Smart Pause/Start. Ability to temporarily stop current downloads with option to start them later in the same order and state;
- rich options of tuning connection parameters HTTP, HTTPS and FTP;
- work behind HTTP and FTP proxy-servers, support for NTLM and NTLM-proxy authentication. IDA can automatically detect and use your browser's proxy-server settings;
- support for FTP over SSL/TSL;
- option to play streaming audio and video files while they are being downloaded. Automatic receipt of information about MP3 files when starting download;
- downloads history;
- option of dragging selected text from browser or another program onto the floating window. IDA will find links in the text and offer you to start download;
- ability to drag download description text from another programs. Automatic insertion of the text selected on a page opened in IE into the download description.
- search in the download list;
- option of automatic synchronization of files on servers and your computer (autoupdate);
- checking downloaded files for updates (manually or automatically);
- marking downloaded files as unread;
- wide download list export/import options. Supported formats: *.txt, *.txtd, *.lst, *.urls, *.ion;
- ability to check MD5 sum of downloaded files.
Highest download speed
- intellectual multi-section download. Internet Download Accelerator dynamically splits a file being downloaded into several sections and downloads all the sections at the same time. It increases the speed of download up to 500%;
- automatically restarts download when download speed decreases which helps to avoid stoppage;
- download speed control with automatic mode making web-surfing more comfortable.
Rich options of integration
- integration with Microsoft Internet Explorer 4.0 and above, Firefox, Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla, Nescape 6.0 and above, Opera 4.0, Yandex.Browser and above, others;
- monitoring the clipboard;
- integration with anti-virus programs;
- toolbar for Internet Explorer and Firefox