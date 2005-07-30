Descrizione
ivsEdits LE è la versione gratuita di ivsEdits un software per l'editing non-lineare di IVS. E' una soluzione eccezionalmente potente ed affidabile per l'editing a risoluzione indipendente (4K/2K/HD/SD)
ivsEdits LE porta dovunque, anche sui computer portatili, l'editing in tempo Reale di qualità broadcast grazie al supporto delle schede di Black Magic Design. La versione LE non supporta il playback e l'esportazione di file multimediali di tipo MPEG2, MPEG4, AVC , FLV o XDCAM. Puoi visionare le altre limitazioni qui: http://www.ivsedits.com/default/compare.aspx.
Requisiti: http://www.ivsedits.com/default/system-requirements.aspx
ivsEdits v.5.0 Build 607: Changes from Build 603. [Release date: 2017 03 06]
- BUG FIX; Batch conversion from MTS/MP4 with AC3 audio Fixed.
- NEW FX; Added FX presets to quick rotate mobile videos (PIP EFFECTS Folder)
- BUG FIX; Appling FXs on 50p/60p/29.97p/59.94i graphics clips, the effect duration is wrong during playback:Fixed!
ivsEdits v.5.0 Build 606: Changes from Build 597. [Release date: 2016 11 16]
- NEW tools to improve VIMEO integration
- NEW "+" BUTTON TO CREATE QUICKLY TIMELINES AND REPOSITORIES WITHOUT USING MENUS
- NEW FX: DENOISE (MORE EFFECTS Folder)
- NEW FX: DEBAND (MORE EFFECTS Folder)
- NEW FX: DEFISHEYE/FISHEYE (MORE EFFECTS Folder)
- NEW FX: 33 LOOKS With INSTAGRAM/FILMLOOK LIKE PRESETS (LOOK)
- NEW FX: There are 17 new OpenGL based effects (Various Shaders folder); they include
some vectorial animated backgrounds, Nightvision and some other filters.
Updated H264 presets to export MKV and MP4 files with higher quality.
- ENHANCED BRIGHTNESS AND CONTRAST FX : We have added a SCREEN BLENDING option to edit/color/manage Light Leaks with one filter.
- FOLLOWING USERS' SUGGESTIONS, AUDIO HANDLES ARE NOW BIGGER.
- NEW EDITING TOOLS; ADDED SOME MENU ITEMS TO COPY/PASTE/SET AUDIO Handles (CTRL+Q to set a specified value to all selected Handles).
- APPLY TRANSITIONS applies transitions moving the order of clips in some circumstances: FIXED.
- Improved MPEG2 Native editing.
- ivsRECODE: Right 3840 X size in output file has been restored( ivsEdits PRO only).