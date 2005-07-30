BitDefender Antivirus Plus

scheda aggiornata 4 ore fa
Descrizione
Utilty per la protezione del sistema da virus, hacker e spam. Di seguito le principali funzionalità implementate:
- Confidently download, share and open files from friends, family, co-workers - and even total strangers
- Protects against viruses and other malware using industry-leading technology
- Scans all Web, e-mail and instant messaging traffic in real-time
- Provides an unmatched detection rate of new threats based on two different proactive technologies
- Blocks spyware programs that track your online activities
- Protect your identity: shop, bank, listen and watch, privately and securely
- Blocks web pages that attempt to steal your credit card data
- Prevents personal information from leaking via e-mail, Web or instant messaging
- Guard your files and conversations with top-of-the line encryption
- Instant Messaging Encryption keeps your conversations private on Yahoo! and MSN Messenger
- File Vault securely stores personal information or sensitive files
- Connect securely to any network at home, at the office, or away
- The two-way firewall automatically secures your Internet connection wherever you are
- Wi-Fi monitor helps prevent unauthorized access to your Wi-Fi network
- Reduces the system load and avoids requesting user interaction during game play
- Get fine-tuned performance from your computer
- Optimized scanning technology skips safe files for better scan speed and lower system load
- Antispam stops unwanted e-mail from reaching your Inbox
- Laptop Mode prolongs battery life
- Let professionals solve any security issues
- Assistance with common issues built directly into the product
- Free technical support for the entire duration of the product license