scheda aggiornata 4 ore fa
BitDefender Antivirus Plus
  • Versione: 2018 Build 22.0.15.189
  • Dimensione: 11 MB
  • Licenza: Shareware
  • Scaricato: 5048 volte
  • Link: www.bitdefender.com
Utilty per la protezione del sistema da virus, hacker e spam. Di seguito le principali funzionalità implementate:

  • Confidently download, share and open files from friends, family, co-workers - and even total strangers
  • Protects against viruses and other malware using industry-leading technology
  • Scans all Web, e-mail and instant messaging traffic in real-time
  • Provides an unmatched detection rate of new threats based on two different proactive technologies
  • Blocks spyware programs that track your online activities
  • Protect your identity: shop, bank, listen and watch, privately and securely
  • Blocks web pages that attempt to steal your credit card data
  • Prevents personal information from leaking via e-mail, Web or instant messaging
  • Guard your files and conversations with top-of-the line encryption
  • Instant Messaging Encryption keeps your conversations private on Yahoo! and MSN Messenger
  • File Vault securely stores personal information or sensitive files
  • Connect securely to any network at home, at the office, or away
  • The two-way firewall automatically secures your Internet connection wherever you are
  • Wi-Fi monitor helps prevent unauthorized access to your Wi-Fi network
  • Reduces the system load and avoids requesting user interaction during game play
  • Get fine-tuned performance from your computer
  • Optimized scanning technology skips safe files for better scan speed and lower system load
  • Antispam stops unwanted e-mail from reaching your Inbox
  • Laptop Mode prolongs battery life
  • Let professionals solve any security issues
  • Assistance with common issues built directly into the product
  • Free technical support for the entire duration of the product license

 
