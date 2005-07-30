The Bat! Home Edition

Descrizione

Client di posta elettronica completo e dotato di funzioni molto interessanti. Consente la gestione di più account e la possibilità di impostare vari filtri. Il tutto è stato sviluppato con una grafica intuitiva e la maggior parte delle funzioni è disponibile in drag and drop.

Questo mail client è predisposto per integrare alcune funzionalità di scansione virus nelle email (inviate e ricevute), sfruttando le tecnologie di Kaspersky Antivirus.

Novità di questa release:

New filter action  "Clear all tags"

* Added profiles for re-filtering a folder

* Filter action to add/delete addresses to/from address book can now extract target addresses from message body with template

* It is now possible to quick-search folders in the folder selection dialogue

* Nickname/Handle from Address Book can be used in TO parameter of /MAIL switch in command line

* Nickname/Handle from Address Book is automatically expanded when used in address macros (TO, CC, ...) in templates

* Added folder set tabs in the folder selection dialogue

* Option to wrap text in "Plain text (Windows)" editor

# Improvements

* "Paste as plain text" option added to popup in the Edit Mail Message Form

* System folders (Inbox, Outbox, Trash, etc.) can have their own settings for templates, deletion etc.

* Now if files are dropped onto an Address History item, the editor uses the corresponding e-mail address as the destination

* Some visual fixes in "View Mode Setup"

* Empty lines are now correctly displayed in POP.log and SMTP.log

* Double clicking on a list column separator expands column to fit its contents

* When an account is created by selecting folder in MAIL folder, the account name and home directory are automatically filled

* Image content is used to determine real image type (for example, name has PNG extension but there is GIF image inside)

# Fixes

* View Mode option "Expand All Threads" cannot be ignored during changing threading or switching between View Modes anymore

* Temporary files are now deleted after auto-save in the message editor

* Deletion of common folders could sometimes give an Access Violation error

* Large folders are not opened slowly on Windows XP anymore

* Message create/receive time is correctly displayed without degrading folder loading performance

* Fixed a bug when only the first message was used for checking against filter condition when a filter was applied to several selected messages using Hotkey

* Text settings like Date/Time separator are now retrieved correctly from the system's registry if the text is one character long

* Message list cannot lose changes made by incoming filters anymore (setting color group in IMAP folder for incoming messages wasn't visible before refreshing folder)

* Fixed stack overflow when trying to parse malicious or malformed HTML with too many nesting tags

* Fixed problem with wrong timezone offset in new message header if "(GMT) Greenwich Mean Time: Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London" timezone is used in daylight saving time

* "Resend" message action now uses "Delivery type" option in "Account Properties" to send message immediately or put it in Outbox

* Fixed "-ERR Invalid command" response from POP3 server when opening message in Dispatcher

* Fixed an AV when trying to save attachment by drag-and-dropping it from message stored on HDD (anti-virus check enabled)

* Application does not freeze when doing mass mailing of big messages anymore

* Solved the problem that appeared when copying/moving several messages between folders of the same Gmail account

* File selection dialog does not hide current window  message editor or address book  anymore

* Fixed memory corruption if Message Finder was closed when searching was in progress

* Solved the problem when System Hotkey "Open MailTicker messages" did not bring opened message to front on Windows XP

* Fixed possible deadlock when updating counters for IMAP folder

* Fixed the problem with certain graphics that could not be accessed in tabs

* Solved possible access violations related to logging subsystem

* Fixed reported errors on some received S/MIME messages that were encrypted by weak keys