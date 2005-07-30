 
EVGA Precision XOC
Download
 
 

Informazioni

  • Versione: XOC 6.1.6
  • Dimensione: 31 MB
  • Licenza: Freeware closed source
  • Scaricato: 12538 volte
  • Link: www.evga.com
    • 9
 

Descrizione

Questa utility permette di intervenire manualmente sui parametri di funzionamento delle schede video EVGA basate su GPU NVIDIA GeForce delle serie 6, 7, 8, 9, 200, 400, 500, 600, 700, 900 e 1000

Queste le note fornite dal produttore:

Features:

  • Independent or Synchronous control for fan and clock settings in a multi-GPU system
  • Allows up to 10 profiles, and ability to assign hotkeys to these profiles to allow in-game
  • Ability to view temperatures in the system tray
  • Core/Shader Clock Link/Unlink capability
  • Fan Speed manual or auto adjustment
  • Real-Time on-screen display support for ingame temp, framerate, and clock monitoring
  • Logitech Keyboard LCD Display support
  • In-app temp/clockspeed monitoring of GPU's
  • Information button shows device, driver, memory size, BIOS Revision and SLI mode
  • Ability to choose different skins, and make your own!
  • Now you can save screenshots from your favorite games!

System requirements:

  • Windows XP32/64 or Vista32/64
  • EVGA 6, 7, 8, 9 or GTX 200 series graphics card
  • Forceware 96.xx or higher drivers

Queste le note fornite a corredo con la versione più recente:

  • Adds support for LED control on GTX 980 K|NGP|N card
  • Add close button on fan curve editor
  • Add DPI scaling in Windows 8.1
  • Hide server icon in system tray when OSD is turned off
  • Changed text color for OSD in system tray and keyboard LCD
  • Remove hotkey Ctrl + 0-9 to resolve game conflict settings
  • Allow different installation paths

 
