Descrizione
VirtualBox è un sistema di virtualizzazione per sistemi con architettura x86. VirtualBox è inoltre uno strumento altamente flessibile e può essere utilizzato sia in ambienti server, sia in quelli desktop. Attualmente si tratta di una delle poche soluzioni per la virtualizzazione di livello professionale ad essere disponibile come software open source.
Ecco l'elenco delle novità di questa nuova release:
This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: emulation fix for the ENTER instruction under certain conditions; fixes Solaris 10 guests (VT-x without unrestricted guest execution)
- VMM: fix for handling NMIs on Linux hosts with X2APIC enabled
- NAT/NAT Network: fix connection drops when the host's DHCP lease was renewed (4.3.22 regression; Windows hosts only; bug #13839)
- NAT: don't crash on an empty domain list when switching the DNS host configuration (4.3.22 regression; Mac OS X hosts only; bug #13874)
- PXE: re-enable it on Windows hosts (4.3.22 regression; Windows hosts only; bug #13842)
- Shared Folders: fixed a problem with Windows guests (4.3.22 regression; bug #13786)
- Audio: improved record quality when using the DirectSound audio backend
- VBoxManage: when executing the controlvm command take care that the corresponding VM runtime changes are saved permanently (bug #13892)
- Windows Installer: properly install the 32-bit version of VBoxRes.dll on 32-bit hosts (bug #13876)
- Linux hosts / guests: Linux 4.0 fixes (bug #13835)
- OS/2 Additions: fixed mouse integration (4.3.22 regression; bug #13825)
- X11 Additions: fixed a sporadic failure to deactivate virtual screens (bug #13845)