GPU Caps Viewer

Descrizione

Utility in ambiente Open GL che permette di visualizzare numerosi parametri di funzionamento della propria scheda video, oltre che generare un carico di lavoro molto elevato per il chip video così da porlo sotto stress.

Queste le note fornite a corredo dell'applicazione:

GpuCapsViewer is a graphics card utility. This tool offers the following features:



quick view of the graphics configuration (graphics card / GPU type, amount of video memory, drivers version)



display of the main OpenGL capabilities (OpenGL version, texture size, number of texture units, etc.)



display of the OpenGL extensions supported by your graphics card or display of all existing OpenGL extensions no matter what graphics card you have. For each extension, you can open its description webpage available at the OpenGL Extension Registry or at NVIDIA's OpenGL Extensions spec. Very handy for graphics developers!



display of the system configuration: CPU type and speed, amount of systeme memory, operating system



GPU Burner: allows to make the GPU temperature climb in order to test the graphics card stability. You can actually open as many 3D views as you want in order to make your graphics card working to the maximum. For NVIDIA cards, the GPU temperature is also displayed.



list of links related to your graphics card: graphics drivers and graphics cards reviews. These links are regularly updated.



full report in text and XML format. This kind of report is useful for developers who needs an outline of the customer graphics system (for support purposes for example).