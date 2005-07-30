 
scheda aggiornata 4 ore fa
Core Temp
  • Versione: 1.6
  • Dimensione: 1.2 MB
  • Licenza: Freeware closed source
  • Scaricato: 86429 volte
  • Link: www.alcpu.com
Descrizione

Utility che permette di monitorare la temperatura di funzionamento di ciascun Core nelle cpu Intel della serie Core, oltre che in quelle AMD Athlon e Phenom.

Di seguito le note fornite a corredo di questa nuova versione:

New: Support for Intel Kaby Lake, Apollo Lake and Avoton processors.

- Fix: Incorrect multiplier on 45nm and early 32nm Core series processors.
- Fix: Sometimes power consumption doesn't work on supported processors.
- Fix: In cases where both IA and GT power figures are N/A, Uncore displays the same value as Package.
- Fix: Incorrect VID on Intel processors.
- Fix: Inaccurate TjMax on Silvermont based (22nm Atom) processors.
- Fix: Incorrect VID on AMD Trinity and newer processors.
- Fix: Corrected Lynnfield recognition of i5 760, i7 870S.
- Fix: Crystal Well and Haswell-ULT code names added for the Haswell generation.
- Fix: VIA Eden X4 was incorrectly named VIA QuadCore.
- Update: G15 applet will be named 'Core Temp' from now on, without the version number.
- Known issues: Some systems running Windows 10 Anniversary may still have driver load failure.

 
