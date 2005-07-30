Descrizione

nLite permette di modificare varie opzioni avanzate della propria installazione di Windows, oltre che di rimuovere quelle applicazioni installate di default da Windows che non si vogliono lasciare nel proprio sistema.

Di seguito sono riportate le principali note fornite con la versione più recente:

New

General: Win10 RS2 build 14905 support

Unattended: Compact destination OS option

Components: Containers

Tweaks: On resume, display logon screen

Upgrade

Updates: Update integration now processed before Features configuration

Unattended: Product key split into setup and activation entries

Components: Windows Components Database and Store enabled for images as well

Components: Remote FX split from Remote Desktop Server and Client

Components: NDIS Packet Capturing (NDISCAP) split from Diagnostics

Components-Win10-1607: Shell Launcher leftovers. And merged to Device Lockdown (Embedded Experience)

Components-Win10-1607: Windows Time now also includes Auto Time Zone Updater service

Components-Win10-1607: Windows Defender leftovers

Components-Win10-1607: Telephony now also includes Phone Service

Tweaks-Win10-1607: More service types displayed on the list

UI-Translation: Thanks for Chinese Simplified (Gskening and jockeysoft), Chinese Traditional (Matt), French (tistou), Ukranian (MrHelgi), Dutch (Rene), Portugues-Brasil (Igor), German (KrX), Russian (Den-s), Polish (Macio)

Fix

Updates: KB3133719 (Media Pack) MSU integration support

Components-Win10-1607: Workplace Join wasnt listed

Components-Win10-1607: Hyper-V start and switch creation fix depending on other removals

Components-Win10-1607: Hyper-V guest removal was blocking Windows Time service startup

Post-Setup: UI was crashing if adding and removing an empty command