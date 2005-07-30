Descrizione
nLite permette di modificare varie opzioni avanzate della propria installazione di Windows, oltre che di rimuovere quelle applicazioni installate di default da Windows che non si vogliono lasciare nel proprio sistema.
Di seguito sono riportate le principali note fornite con la versione più recente:
New
General: Win10 RS2 build 14905 support
Unattended: Compact destination OS option
Components: Containers
Tweaks: On resume, display logon screen
Upgrade
Updates: Update integration now processed before Features configuration
Unattended: Product key split into setup and activation entries
Components: Windows Components Database and Store enabled for images as well
Components: Remote FX split from Remote Desktop Server and Client
Components: NDIS Packet Capturing (NDISCAP) split from Diagnostics
Components-Win10-1607: Shell Launcher leftovers. And merged to Device Lockdown (Embedded Experience)
Components-Win10-1607: Windows Time now also includes Auto Time Zone Updater service
Components-Win10-1607: Windows Defender leftovers
Components-Win10-1607: Telephony now also includes Phone Service
Tweaks-Win10-1607: More service types displayed on the list
UI-Translation: Thanks for Chinese Simplified (Gskening and jockeysoft), Chinese Traditional (Matt), French (tistou), Ukranian (MrHelgi), Dutch (Rene), Portugues-Brasil (Igor), German (KrX), Russian (Den-s), Polish (Macio)
Fix
Updates: KB3133719 (Media Pack) MSU integration support
Components-Win10-1607: Workplace Join wasnt listed
Components-Win10-1607: Hyper-V start and switch creation fix depending on other removals
Components-Win10-1607: Hyper-V guest removal was blocking Windows Time service startup
Post-Setup: UI was crashing if adding and removing an empty command