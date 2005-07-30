 
EZ CD Audio Converter
  • Versione: 5.0.5.1
  • Dimensione: 24 MB
  • Licenza: Freeware closed source
  • Scaricato: 32692 volte
  • Link: www.poikosoft.com
Questo software, noto in precedenza con il nome di Easy CD-DA Extractor, permette di estrarre le tracce dai CD audio e successivamente scriverle su CD con il software stesso.

Queste le novità introdotte nell'ultima release:

  • Audio CD Ripper: CTRL+A now selects all tracks for metadata editing
  • Installer: Auto-close software before installing, don't proceed with the installation if the EZ CD is still running
  • Bugfix: Audio CD Ripper - Metadata edit fields were not resized correctly in metadata left/right mode when the metadata panel was resized
  • Bugfix: Audio CD Ripper - Correctly detects and fixes invalid start time for the first track (very rare CDs with invalid TOC)
  • Bugfix: Fixed the problem where program crashed when the Main window was closed while Converter or Ripper window was still open
  • Language updates: French, Italian, German, Polish, Romanian, Hungarian

 
