EZ CD Audio Converter

Descrizione
Questo software, noto in precedenza con il nome di Easy CD-DA Extractor, permette di estrarre le tracce dai CD audio e successivamente scriverle su CD con il software stesso.
Queste le novità introdotte nell'ultima release:
- Audio CD Ripper: CTRL+A now selects all tracks for metadata editing
- Installer: Auto-close software before installing, don't proceed with the installation if the EZ CD is still running
- Bugfix: Audio CD Ripper - Metadata edit fields were not resized correctly in metadata left/right mode when the metadata panel was resized
- Bugfix: Audio CD Ripper - Correctly detects and fixes invalid start time for the first track (very rare CDs with invalid TOC)
- Bugfix: Fixed the problem where program crashed when the Main window was closed while Converter or Ripper window was still open
- Language updates: French, Italian, German, Polish, Romanian, Hungarian