Descrizione
Avast! Free Antivirus è una soluzione antivirus che fa dell'efficacia e della semplicità d'uso i suoi principali cavalli di battaglia. L'interfaccia utente, completamente rinnovata a partire dalla release 5.0, risulta infatti particolarmente adatta ai meno esperti, ma consente anche un facile accesso alle impostazioni più avanzate.
Per quanto riguarda la sicurezza, l'efficacia dell'engine antivirus di Avast! Free Antivirus è provata dalle certificazioni ICSA Labs e VB100, oltre che dagli interessanti risultati fatti registrare nel corso di alcuni test comparativi messi a punto da laboratori di ricerca indipendenti come AV-Comparatives.org e AV-Test.org.
Sotto il profilo prestazionale, Avast! Free Anvirus utilizza un quantitativo limitato di risorse del sistema e risulta estremamente leggero, pertanto rappresenta una valida soluzione anche per i computer meno potenti. Avast! Free Antivirus è utilizzabile liberamente per fini non commerciali, ma in alternativa sono disponibili a pagamento le due edizioni Avast! Pro Edition e Avast Internet Security; per ulteriori informazioni a riguardo, vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale di Avast!
Di seguito ecco l'elenco delle principali caratteristiche tecniche del software:
- Kernel antivirus
- Motore di scansione euristico
- Aggiornamenti automatici
- AntiRootkit integrato in realtime
- Protezione completa del sistema da malware e spyware
- Protezione web
- Protezione e-mail
- Protezione P2P
- Protezione instant messaging
- Virus Cleaner integrato
- Emulatore PUP (programmi potenzialmente indesiderati)
- Modalità di gioco silenziosa
- Supporto Sistemi Operativi a 64 bit
- Supporto Windows 7
Qui di seguito elenchiamo in sintesi le novità presentate in questa release:
- Updates:
- Smart virus definition updates
- Incremental updating system minimizes the size of regular update files.
- Fast application of updates
- New format for the virus definition file speeds up application of updates into avast! 5.0 and reduces demand on CPU/memory, resulting in uninterrupted computer use.
- New format for the virus definition file means faster updates and reduces demand on CPU/memory, resulting in uninterrupted computer use.
Gaming:
- New Silent/Gaming Mode automatically detects full-screen applications and disables pop-ups and other on-screen notifications without degrading security.
Optimized for latest Intel Core i7 CPUs:
- Critical sections of the avast! scanning engine code have been optimized to deliver unrivaled performance on the latest Intel chips.
CPU optimization:
- Multi-threaded scanning optimization
- avast! runs faster on new multi-core CPUs. A new avast! feature allows the splitting of large individual files between cores, accelerating the scanning process.
Green computing:
- Reduced demands on the disk drive result in lower energy consumption.
Miscellaneous:
- avast! iTrack - Real-time graphic scanning reports.
- Graphical user interface - Easy to navigate graphical interface.
- Automatic processing - Infected files are processed automatically without requiring user instructions.