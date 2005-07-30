Descrizione

Avast! Free Antivirus è una soluzione antivirus che fa dell'efficacia e della semplicità d'uso i suoi principali cavalli di battaglia. L'interfaccia utente, completamente rinnovata a partire dalla release 5.0, risulta infatti particolarmente adatta ai meno esperti, ma consente anche un facile accesso alle impostazioni più avanzate.

Per quanto riguarda la sicurezza, l'efficacia dell'engine antivirus di Avast! Free Antivirus è provata dalle certificazioni ICSA Labs e VB100, oltre che dagli interessanti risultati fatti registrare nel corso di alcuni test comparativi messi a punto da laboratori di ricerca indipendenti come AV-Comparatives.org e AV-Test.org.

Sotto il profilo prestazionale, Avast! Free Anvirus utilizza un quantitativo limitato di risorse del sistema e risulta estremamente leggero, pertanto rappresenta una valida soluzione anche per i computer meno potenti. Avast! Free Antivirus è utilizzabile liberamente per fini non commerciali, ma in alternativa sono disponibili a pagamento le due edizioni Avast! Pro Edition e Avast Internet Security; per ulteriori informazioni a riguardo, vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale di Avast!

Di seguito ecco l'elenco delle principali caratteristiche tecniche del software:

Kernel antivirus

Motore di scansione euristico

Aggiornamenti automatici

AntiRootkit integrato in realtime

Protezione completa del sistema da malware e spyware

Protezione web

Protezione e-mail

Protezione P2P

Protezione instant messaging

Virus Cleaner integrato

Emulatore PUP (programmi potenzialmente indesiderati)

Modalità di gioco silenziosa

Supporto Sistemi Operativi a 64 bit

Supporto Windows 7

