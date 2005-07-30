scheda aggiornata 2 giorni fa
Download
Descrizione
Utility estremamente utile per la visualizzazione del contenuto di cd rovinati, evitando di appoggiarsi alle utility di windows. E' in grado di interpretare i seguenti formati: *.DAO (Duplicator), *.TAO (Duplicator), *.ISO (Nero, BlindRead, Creator), *.BIN (CDRWin), *.IMG (CloneCD), *.CIF (Creator), *.FCD (Uncompressed), *.NRG (Nero), *.GCD (Prassi), *.P01 (Toast), *.C2D (WinOnCD).
Di seguito le note fornite a corredo:
Changes / New:
- You can now define your own rules/signatures for finding files based on their signature [Professional license]
- Added support for Windows 10 transparent system compressed NTFS files
- Added a WIM Tab to NTFS File properties, when the file is actually stored in a WIM [Professional license]
- Clone an entire drive (partitions and all) or a single partition, to another Hard Drive or partition
- Perform a so called 'Managed' Clone of a drive (partitions and all) to another Hard Drive. This is the same as making a managed IBP but the IBQ is written to a source Hard Disk instead of a file [Professional license]
- Support for the Opera 3DO file system
- Support for B6T and B6I image files
- Clicking an address in the Properties window launches Sector View, showing the content of that address
- From-To dialog (If set via Options) when doing a surface scan
- From-To dialog (If set via Options) when doing a scan for missing files and folders [Professional license]
- From-To dialog (If set via Options) when creating a list of erroneous sectors
- /eto: command line parameter that takes a value in milliseconds as time out during extraction
Improvements:
- Improved sector view and edit window's functionality to stay on top
- On a Sparse object, SectorView shows all zeroes and the text 'Sparse' but when the edit box or scroll buttons are used, the address changes and that content should be shown (which now happens)
- Show End-address when a surface scan was interrupted (if From-To dialog was used)
- Display the MFT LBA rather than the timezone, in properties, because there is no timezone field in NTFS anyway
- Display the FAT address in FAT file system Properties
- Improved the default settings wrt auto-scanning and exploring a file system completely